New matte finishes are eye-catching but a lot of work

Dear Car Talk:

I’ve noticed a new paint on late model cars and trucks. It’s not the color, but the texture or overall effect that stands out.

My wife calls it a “flat” finish, but I call it “enameled.” It’s different, shocking, beautiful and eye-catching.

Has anyone else noticed? Fill us in on the history of this new paint finish. Thanks.

— John

Uh-oh, looks like Frank in the paint department forgot to buff out another one. It’s most commonly called a “matte” finish, John. BMW calls it “frozen,” because it looks like a bag of peas that just came out of the freezer with a coat of frost on it. And it is a very cool-looking finish. Who says cars have to be shiny?

It’s prepared the same way as any other paint job. The primer and paint are applied and then a clear coat is added on top of the paint. But instead of buffing the clear coat to a smooth finish, the clear coat is left unpolished. That’s what creates the nonshiny, matte appearance.