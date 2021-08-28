No need to reinvent the wheel, or overpay, for cosmetic issue

Dear Car Talk:

I’m a loyal reader and grateful for your respect for women readers and their questions!

I own a 2005 Honda CR-V with 125,425 miles. It’s in good shape. The worst feature on the car right now is rusted wheels. I have fairly new tires and am wondering if it’s worth replacing the wheels before I need new tires again.

My mechanic says the wheels haven’t rusted all the way through, but they look bad. I don’t want a safety issue with wheels rusting all the way through. Is it important to get original Honda parts?

This has been a great car, and I don’t want to get rid of it. But is it worth making this investment in a 16-year-old car? — Rita

This is probably just a cosmetic issue, not a safety issue, Rita. Kind of like my four chins. Based on your mechanic’s comments, my guess is you have a bunch of surface rust on your wheels, and it looks ugly. You want it to look better.

Since they’re rusting, I assume you have steel wheels, rather than the optional alloy wheels. So, you have several options.