Prius electrical systems each require a battery

Dear Car Talk:

We recently had to jump-start our 4-year-old Toyota Prius. It turns out that the Prius uses a 12-volt battery for starting. My question is: When the Prius has a large battery that can move the car, why does it need a separate 12-volt battery to start the engine? Is this just poor engineering?

— Malcomb

Good question, Malcomb.

Here’s the answer. For decades, cars have used 12-volt electrical systems. Those 12-volt systems run computers, radios, windshield wipers, lights, seat heaters, and pretty much every other accessory.

So when Toyota’s engineers built the Prius, they could either grab all that 12-volt stuff off the Toyota shelves and put it in the Prius, or they could start from scratch and design a whole new set of electrical components to run on high voltage. Not surprisingly, they took the easier route. Why spend time designing a new windshield wiper motor when you’re already reinventing the propulsion system?

And that’s why there are two electrical systems in your Prius. One is a 12-volt system that runs all the traditional electronics. The other is a high-voltage system that powers the wheels and the motor-generator that starts the gasoline engine.