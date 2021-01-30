Prius safety features advancing by leaps and bounds

It alerts you when someone is driving in your blind spot, so you don’t change lanes into a Tombstone Pizza truck. It has a backup camera, and it warns you if a car is coming down the street from either direction as you’re backing out of your driveway. It also has a head-up display, which projects your vehicle speed through the windshield, so the information appears to be floating at the end of your hood. That allows you to know how fast you’re going (and see your GPS turn directions) without ever taking your eyes off the road.

There’s really been a revolution in the last, I’d say, five years or so as this equipment — which is all based on self-driving car technology — has worked its way down from expensive cars to more common cars. And these systems are definitely saving both lives and sheet metal.

So if you have a car that’s 5 or 10 years old, or more, and you’re on the fence about whether to get a new one, you can get a huge upgrade in safety if you buy a car now. Check to be sure all of the crucial stuff (all the stuff we list above) comes standard on the car you want. Or, if any of it is optional, make sure the car you buy has it.