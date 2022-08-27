Push-to-start systems don’t need to start the entire vehicle

Dear Car Talk:

Why do car makers these days seem obsessed with push-to-start ignitions? With keyed ignitions, it’s possible to get into “accessory” mode without starting the engine, so you could listen to the radio and use other powered accessories.

I guess we’ve lost that feature now? To put air into my tires with a 12-volt air compressor, now I need to run the engine? Thanks — I enjoy your column. — Joe

As my late brother frequently said to me, Joe: Au contraire, piston puss!

Cars with push-to-start ignition systems do have accessory modes, and I’ll tell you exactly how to get your car into accessory mode.

First, sit in the driver’s seat, as you normally would. Then, with your right hand, reach over and open the glove box on the passenger side.

Next, remove the fat thing that says “owner’s manual” on it, and check the index for “accessory mode.” Actually, you may even be able to skip that step, Joe. Pretty much every new car I drive now has push-to-start ignition, and they all work like this:

If you want to start the engine, you step on the brake pedal and push the start button. If you want to go into accessory mode, you don’t step on the brake pedal and push the start button. That’s all there is to it.

Some cars have two accessory modes: one which operates low-power items like the radio and a second one that allows you to use higher-powered items like the window motors and the fan. In that case, you push the start button once for the first mode and twice for the second mode, both without touching the brake pedal.