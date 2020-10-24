RAV4 owner needs a break from annoying squeaking

So how do you address it? Usually, the first thing shops will try is to add some special grease to the backs and ends of the pads. That helps, but it can wear off. Like after a week.

So the more complete solution involves replacing the “brake hardware.” Don’t worry, it’s not as expensive as it sounds. When brake pads are installed, they’re supposed to come with a brake hardware “kit.” It includes a shim that goes between the back of the pad and the caliper bracket. It’s usually coated in Teflon or something that will not squeak. The kit also comes with spring-loaded clips that hold the pads in place.

If your brake hardware is old and never got changed, that could explain why your pads are vibrating too much. For instance, if you went to a shop that was lazy or if they used aftermarket pads that didn’t come with the Toyota hardware, they may have left your old hardware in there.

So my suggestion would be to visit the dealer. They’ll have Toyota factory pads and all of the original and correct brake hardware. Tell them what the problem is and ask for their recommendation. If they shrug, ask them if they’ll replace all the brake hardware for you and use all the pieces in the kit.