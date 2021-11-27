Read the owner’s manual before heading to the auto parts store

Dear Car Talk:

After six and a half years of driving my 2015 Audi A4, I decided to replace the battery. I got a replacement battery at my local auto parts store and swapped out the batteries.

When I looked in my owner’s manual, I was surprised to learn that the new battery needed to be “registered” in the car’s computer system, otherwise — the manual said — the car’s battery management system wouldn’t work properly.

I took the car to a local mechanic who specializes in German cars, and he told me that in order to register the battery he needed an 11-digit part number, a three-digit vendor number, and 10 digit serial number.

The battery I bought at the auto parts store had none of these numbers on it, and, according to the company that made it, those numbers are not available for their batteries. I then called the Audi dealer, who told me they could register the battery for $240. I only paid $200 for the battery!

What’s the story? Do I need to register this battery in the car, and what happens if I don’t? — John

Audi’s got you over an Ingolstadt beer barrel here, John.