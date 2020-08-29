Reader is on the right track

Your next best option is to check and see if your truck has a drain plug on the fuel tank. Not that many vehicles do anymore, but maybe you’re one of the lucky ones. It’s great to have if you need repair work. For instance, if we had to replace your fuel pump, which is inside the tank, we could use the drain plug to remove the gasoline from your tank first, so it didn’t spill all over the floor of our garage. After which, Crusty would inevitably sit down for a break on a nearby tire and light up one of his stogies.

So if your truck has a drain plug, you can remove gas that way. Just be prepared to remove all of it. It’s like opening a gallon jug of milk, upside down, over your head. It’s hard to get the cap back on once the stuff is flowing. And make sure you’re prepared to capture all of it. If you have a 5-gallon bucket and a 22-gallon tank, after about 30 seconds, you’ll have gasoline running down your arm and pooling in your boxer shorts. No bueno.

If your truck doesn’t have a fuel tank drain plug, then you’ll have to resort to the ice pick. Actually, if you’re really desperate — and handy — you could use a wiring diagram and figure out how to power the fuel pump with jumper cables, remove the fuel hose and then collect the gas that gets pumped out of the tank at the fuel rail.