Replacing tire pressure sensors is a sensible decision

Dear Car Talk:

In a recent article, you wrote about when the batteries in the tire pressure sensors in tires fail and cause the low tire pressure light to come on. You advised replacing the sensors, which you said typically last about seven to 10 years.

I have another question. Is it OK to just ignore the light if I check the tire pressure myself, by hand? Both my cars are older Buicks — 2002 and 2005 — each with just over 100,000 miles. I found the article very informative but still have this question. — Sharon

The answer is yes, Sharon. You can go back to the pre-tire-pressure-sensor days and check the tire pressure your-self with a pressure gauge.

But I don’t recommend it. For one thing, you really have to do it regularly. And in reality, most people don’t. I’m a mechanic, and even I didn’t check my tire pressure regularly in the old days.

I rarely even looked at the passenger side of my car. The tires could have been missing for all I knew.

And even if you are diligent and check the pressure once a week, or once a day, you’ll miss one of the real safety features of the tire pressure monitoring system: getting warned if your tire is losing pressure while you’re driving.

Let’s say you run over a screw, and your tire starts slowly leaking air. Then you’re on the highway. The tire pressure warning light will come on once your pressure drops about 10% below recommended pressure.

That usually gives you time to get off the highway and avoid a blowout. Or avoid changing a tire while Tombstone Pizza trucks whiz by you at 70 mph.

The final problem is that on most cars, there’s one warning light on the dashboard for all four tires.

So, if one sensor dies and you ignore the light, you’ll never know when another tire is low — even if the other three sensors are still good.