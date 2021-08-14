Retiring teacher wants zero frills for first new car

Dear Car Talk:

I’m nearing the age of retirement from public school teaching. I’ve enjoyed reading your column for years, as it has been helpful in teaching me how to make repairs to the many cars and trucks I’ve owned over the years. I’ve never had, wanted or could afford a new vehicle, but on a teacher’s salary, I took pride in “making do” with what I could afford. Maybe it’s time to go out with a bang and buy a brand-new car or small truck in retirement?

Here’s my question: What is the most no-frills, no-extra-options-to-jack-up-the-base-price small truck on the market? In my perfect world, I would like to buy a brand-new, small, 4-cylinder truck with no radio/CD player, no power windows, no power seats, no power-adjusted side mirrors, no GPS navigational system talking to me, no seat warmer and as few other computer gizmos as possible.

I wouldn’t care if it didn’t have AC. I would like it to have manual 5-speed transmission. Don’t take this personally, I’m not excited about a car as I regard it in the same way I would a hammer or a wrench. It’s a tool, that’s all. Does my ideal vehicle exist?

— Mark