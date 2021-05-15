Rounding up slightly is fine for round, strong tires

Dear Car Talk:

As the dad in a nuclear family of four, I am the shade tree mechanic for a fleet of four vehicles. I do stuff like oil changes and bulb replacements and keep all fluids and tire pressures up to snuff. The fleet consists of a Dodge Grand Caravan, a Ford Focus, a Toyota Solara and a Scion XA.

My question concerns tire pressure. The Dodge and Ford both call for 36 and 32 pounds respectively (nice, solid, strong even numbers). But Toyota (which also makes the Scion) calls for an annoying 29 pounds per square inch. This drives me nuts!

Why couldn’t the engineers at Toyota simply round up their pressures to a nice, even, easy to remember 30 pounds? Is it really that critical? I stubbornly keep these two cars at 30 pounds out of spite but wonder if I’m doing any long-term damage. — Michael

I’m sure you’re really putting the hurt on Toyota and Scion, Michael. Any day now, they’ll crumble and change their recommendation to 30 psi, just to get Michael to stop. Actually, putting 30 pounds of air in those tires is totally fine. Manufacturers recommend tire pressures based on a matrix of qualities they want to achieve.