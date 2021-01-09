Saturn Ion issues trigger ‘limp home mode’

Dear Car Talk:

I have a 2005 Saturn Ion with 127,000 miles on it. It’s in very good condition for its age. However, about a year ago, I was driving it at about 25 miles per hour when the power steering indicator warning light (“PWR STR”) and the chime warning sound came on and the power steering stopped working.

At exactly the same time the transmission dropped down to and remained in low gear, and the speedometer stopped working. Also, at the same time, the check engine light came on, and when I pressed the brake pedal, there was a clicking sound.

After a short time, everything simultaneously went back to normal. The car was fine for about a year. Then it happened again. Now it’s been been happening intermittently over the past three weeks. The identical problems all come at the same time and later go at the same time. I took it to my mechanic who checked it for loose wires and loose connectors. He said he even disconnected and reconnected all the connectors at the car’s computer but could find nothing. At this time, the car has been fine for about a week. Any thoughts? — Dennis

Yeah. My first thought is to challenge your opening statement that this car is in very good condition for its age, Dennis.