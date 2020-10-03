 Skip to main content
Shift in buyer references limits manual transmission options
Dear Car Talk:

Are there any mid-sized sedans that are still available with a manual transmission? The last one I drove was a Saab 9000. If so, could you recommend a new or used one?

Although I am 80 years old, I’ve never bought an automatic and don’t want to start now. I last owned a BMW 318i. It drove well, but I prefer something a little bigger. — Larry

It’s slim pickings out there, Larry. People who want to buy cars with stick shifts are getting rarer than people who prefer rotary phones.

Although, to be honest, our national finger flab problem has become epidemic since we all switched to keypads. I was all set to recommend a new Honda Accord with a 2.0 liter engine. That’s a very nice mid-sized car and handles a lot like the European cars you’re used to. But Honda just announced that they’re discontinuing the manual transmission option.

Obviously, you can get one that’s a year or two old, and, as long as you have a mechanic check it out from stem to stern before you buy it, it should be a good, reliable car for you.

If you’re willing to go a little bit smaller, you can still get a VW Jetta with a stick. You have to order the R-Line trim.

The Jetta has gotten bigger lately and is probably bigger than your old BMW 318i, but smaller than the Saab 9000.

So if you want a new car, I’m going to surprise you with my choice, Larry: the Genesis G70.

Genesis is Hyundai’s relatively new luxury car brand. Kind of like what Lexus is to Toyota, though obviously not as well-established yet. Or as high priced.

The G70 is a very nice car. It’s mid-sized and competes with the BMW 3-series. It’s comfortable, has a spiffy interior and all the modern safety equipment you need — like automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning and lane keeping assist.

If you want a stick shift, you have to order your G70 with the four-cylinder engine option. But it’s hardly a slouch at 252 horsepower.

It’ll cost you about $40,000. But you’re worth it, Larry, aren’t you?

And when you decide to sell it, you can include free stick shift lessons, so you can pass your expertise on to the next generation and keep the clutch-line alive. Enjoy whatever you get, Larry.

Get another estimate
Car Talk

Get another estimate

Replacing the power steering reservoir and flushing it out should cost a few hundred dollars. Replacing the differential seal should cost no more than $150. For a four-wheel alignment, let’s say another $150. The rear brakes, being generous, let’s say $700. And for tires, even if you spent $250 per tire, which is what you’d pay for top of the line performance tires, that’s $1,000. So let’s see. I get $2,300. Even if you went to the dealer, where they charge a premium, that repair order shouldn’t cost more than about $3,500.

So unless you left something out of your letter, the guys you went to are charging you at least double. That puts them in Nigerian Email Scam terrain. So the answer is, if you like the car, PD, and it still serves your needs, you should keep the car, and trade in your mechanic.

Simple fix for sticky switch
Car Talk

Simple fix for sticky switch

I believe your CR-V has two dashboard brake lights — one to signal trouble in the regular brake system, and a separate one that says “Parking Brake.” So there are only a couple of things that would make the parking brake light come on if that brake is disengaged. And neither one is terribly serious.

Your parking brake is operated by a foot pedal, to the left of the brake. And when you step on it to engage the parking brake, there’s a little switch at the top of the lever that says, “Hey, the parking brake is on.” That switch is what makes the light on your dashboard go on. The light is there to discourage you from driving all the way to Chattanooga and back with the parking brake on.

Over time, that switch can get out of adjustment. And cold weather can make it act up. Or after enough use, the switch can simply wear out. And keep in mind, that switch is now old enough to order a drink in most states. It’s a simple little switch, and your mechanic can either adjust it or, if necessary, replace it for less than $100 with labor.

The other possibility is that, even though you’ve fully released the parking brake pedal, the cables that actually apply the parking brake could be sticking. And if they’re not releasing completely, your parking brake pedal won’t return fully to its upright and locked position for landing. And even though it won’t be enough for your foot or your eye to notice, it’s enough to make the light stay on.

Modern engines work differently
Car Talk

Modern engines work differently

Here’s how modern engines work: Air coming into the engine passes through a filter. That weeds out pigeons, leaves and other dirt and debris. The air that gets through the filter then goes past a sensor called a mass airflow sensor. That sensor measures the amount and temperature and, as such, the density of the air that’s coming in.

Then, based on that information, the computer decides, many times a second, how much fuel to inject to make the ideal fuel/air mixture in the cylinders. If the amount of air gets reduced over time due to a dirty air filter, the computer will simply adjust and send in less fuel to match it. So your mileage and, just as important, your emissions, will stay the same.

If it gets really plugged up, it could affect the amount of power you get. But it won’t affect anything else. And honestly, we just don’t see dirty air filters like we used to. Twenty-five years ago, an older car might come into the shop, and we’d pull out the air filter, and it’d be disgusting. It’d be greasy and oily and almost black. Now when we see a really dirty air filter, it’s usually because some rodent has been using it as a place to warm its nuts.

