Should accessories be turned off when shutting off the car?

Dear Car Talk:

When I was learning how to drive back in the 1970s, I was told that before turning off the car, a driver should first make sure all of the accessories (wipers, radio, heater blower, rear window defroster, etc.) are turned off.

The idea was that it would be “easier” and better for the car to not have to power everything all at the same time when you next start the car. Also, if you have a weak battery, better to have it using all its juice to start the engine only, instead of all the other stuff, too.

Was that true back then? If so, is it true now? — David

It was true generations ago, David, but it’s certainly not true now.

On modern cars, all of the battery’s power is automatically directed to the starter motor when you turn the key to the crank position. Anything else that draws power is automatically shut off while the car is cranking. The car takes care of that itself. You don’t have to do it.

You can demonstrate this for yourself, David. Next time you go out to start your car, before you start it, turn the key to the “run” position (right before “crank”). Then turn on your windshield wipers.