Simple fix for sticky switch

Dear Car Talk:

I have a 1999 Honda CR-V with 188,161 miles on it. Sometimes the parking brake signal on the dashboard will illuminate as I am driving, but the parking brake itself is definitely not on. This used to only happen when the outside temp was below 30 degrees, but now it’s happening in warmer weather, too.

I don’t know much about cars, but the same thing happened with a previous vehicle, and a few months later, the transmission totally died. Is there any way that any of these things could be connected?

— Jordan

No. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time in a century, and just after that, Netflix launched Season 1 of “The Crown.” Connected? No. Well, I don’t think so.

I believe your CR-V has two dashboard brake lights — one to signal trouble in the regular brake system, and a separate one that says “Parking Brake.” So there are only a couple of things that would make the parking brake light come on if that brake is disengaged. And neither one is terribly serious.