Simple test checks for misfiring spark plug

Dear Car Talk:

I bought a 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser last year. A “code PO306” for “cylinder six misfire” was found by the local Toyota dealer. He swapped the plugs between cylinders five and six, and the misfire moved to cylinder five.

Should I have the plugs replaced? I am an old lady and know very little about cars. Thank you for your advice.

— Mary

Mary, I want to thank you for sending in the easiest question I’ve had in 10 years. Would you write in every week, please? You and your dealer did all the diagnostic work already.

I take it your Land Cruiser was running rough, so you took it to the dealer. They scanned your car, and the computer told them that cylinder six was misfiring. The next step was to figure out why.

So the dealer did a very smart and simple test. He removed the spark plug from cylinder six and put it in cylinder five. Lo and behold, the problem followed that spark plug. Now cylinder five misfired. So he knew it was the spark plug’s fault.