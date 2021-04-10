Skip spark plug replacements at your own risk

Dear Car Talk:

How important is it to change spark plugs? I have a 2012 Toyota RAV4 V6 with 100,000 miles on it. I was thinking of having the plugs changed until the dealer told me the price.

The plugs were going to cost $27 each. The labor was going to be over $500 and take three and a half hours. They said there is a cowl that has to be removed, which takes a lot of time. So how important is it to have the plugs changed, and is this a legit cost? — John

That’s what it costs, John.

On those rare, 6-cylinder RAV4s like yours, the three plugs that face the front of the car are easy to get to. But the other three are kind of crammed up against the firewall. To get access to them, you have to remove the intake plenum, which is underneath the “cowl” your dealer is talking about. As a result, it can be a three to four hour job, plus the cost of the iridium plugs.

Should you do it? It’s a tough call. Toyota recommends you change the plugs every 90,000 miles. For most people, that means you do it once during the life of the car. But it’s very expensive and not as clearly necessary as it once was.