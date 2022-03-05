Smaller crossovers are a great fit for comfort and visibility

Dear Car Talk:

I bought a brand-new, 2019 Honda Fit Sport with a sunroof in the fall of 2018. I had a 2010 Fit that I loved very much, but I wanted updated safety features.

I was a spry 73-year-old when I bought the 2019 Fit. Since then, the Old Age Bus has run me over. I’ve been to the parts store and gotten two knees and a hip, none of which I like very much.

In the past six months, I’ve noticed that the driver’s seat is either getting closer to the ground or I’m shrinking, making right-hand curbs and other important objects difficult to see.

I also feel that everyone else on the road is an elephant trying to squish me in my little Fit.

My daughter has a well-cared-for 2015 Subaru Forester with 120,000 miles that I can get in and out of easily and drive with confidence. She wants to buy a new car.

Does it make sense for me to sell the Fit (it has 25,000 miles on it) and buy her car? I’m not sure I want to spend money on a new car again. If buying her car is dumb, what would you recommend? Thanks oodles.

— Marta

I think buying your daughter’s car is a great solution.

Like a lot of people, Marta, you’ve discovered that falling down into your car every day and then climbing up out of it is not that much fun. That’s a big reason why smaller crossovers, like the Forester, Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V and Ford Escape have become so popular.

Their seats are at “seat height,” making it easy to get in and out of. What a concept, huh? The higher ride height also gives you a good view of the road. And the Forester has the best all-around visibility of all the small cross-overs.

There might be some safety features on your new Fit that are not on your daughter’s 2015 car. So, you might be giving up a few things.

But you can always drive the 2015 Forester for a few years, and when the current computer chip/supply chain crisis is over and you’re ready for your next car, you can get a new 2025 Forester, which will have even more safety advances.

For now, being comfortable and confident in the driver’s seat, and being able to see all around you will be huge enhancements to your safety.