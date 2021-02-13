Soft ride and towing capacity don’t always go hand in hand

Dear Car Talk:

I bought a barely-used 2009 Nissan Frontier Pro4X Crew Cab in 2010. It was the best money I ever spent. It now has 77K miles, and I plan to keep it until I can’t drive anymore.

My question: Is there anything I can do to make the ride softer, yet still keep the towing capacity at a little over 6,000 pounds? — Carl

I used to drive a pickup truck, Carl, and I also used to smoke a pipe. And I can sympathize with you, because I bit the stem off a few pipe stems going over bumps in that thing. Unfortunately, there’s not a heck of a lot you can do.

In order to have a towing capacity of some 6,000 pounds, the truck has to have heavy-duty springs. And those springs are what give your truck that Conestoga wagon ride that you’ve come to know and not really love. If you want to spend $60,000 for a pickup, you can get both a soft ride and towing capacity. But at the 2009 Frontier’s price point, it’s one or the other.