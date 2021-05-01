Stick with the maintenance schedule to keep Suburban moving

Dear Car Talk:

I have a 1999 Chevy Boat (aka Suburban). It has 158K miles on it, is in great condition and is now driven about 2,500 miles a year, tops. Three years ago, I transitioned to an electric Chevy Bolt for most of my driving but want to keep the Suburban.

It can’t be sold for much, and oh how useful it is when I need to do a heavy chore or a twice a year road trip. Plus, if I sell it, someone will drive it a lot and pollute a ton with it.

My question is: How do I maintain my ’99 beast for the next 20 years? Do I need to do some “special stuff” not on a list, like have the wheel bearings greased or differential fluid changed some time? Should I change the transmission fluid too? I change the oil myself and replaced the plugs at 100,000 miles.

I’m just feebly trying to save the planet. — Steve

The short answer is no, Steve. You don’t need to do anything special. Your 2,500 miles a year — or a couple of hundred miles a month — is actually enough to keep things lubricated and moving. So I’m not concerned about anything seizing up due to neglect or disuse.