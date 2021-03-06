Suburu paddles add some fun to driving — without a helmet

So when Toyota’s engineers built the Prius, they could either grab all that 12-volt stuff off the Toyota shelves and put it in the Prius, or they could start from scratch and design a whole new set of electrical components to run on high voltage. Not surprisingly, they took the easier route. Why spend time designing a new windshield wiper motor when you’re already reinventing the propulsion system?

And that’s why there are two electrical systems in your Prius. One is a 12-volt system that runs all the traditional electronics. The other is a high-voltage system that powers the wheels and the motor-generator that starts the gasoline engine.

OK then, you may ask: If the high-voltage battery runs the motor-generator, which starts the gasoline engine, why can’t I still drive my Prius when the 12-volt battery is dead? It sounds like I don’t need the 12-volt battery to start the gasoline engine.