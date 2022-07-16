Supply chain throws a hitch in the trailer hitch hunt

Dear Car Talk:

I bought a 2022 Subaru Forester back in December. I also paid to have the dealer install a trailer hitch.

Well, all these months later, I’ve been getting the runaround from Subaru of America and the dealership saying that they don’t know when the hitch for the 2022 Forester will be available.

So, do you think it would be safe to get U-Haul or another trailer company to install a hitch, or would it be better to wait and have the dealer install a Subaru-approved hitch?

The dealership claims that the Subaru hitch would be safer because they remove the rear bumper to install it and then put the bumper back on after installation. — Brian

The dealer is right that the best way to install a trailer hitch is to remove the bumper and the bumper beam and install the hitch between the bumper beam and the frame (or unibody) of the car.

Subaru’s own trailer hitch is designed to be installed that way. But not all hitches are. There are good aftermarket hitches that just bolt into the frame on the underside of the car. Those are a lot easier and faster to install. And they might be fine for what you need. You can check the maximum capacity of any hitch and see if it covers your needs.

For instance, if you’re just putting a bike rack back there that requires 300 pounds of tongue weight when loaded, an aftermarket hitch might be fine. But if you’re towing your house or your cabin cruiser around, you’d probably want a more heavy-duty installation.

U-Haul tends to install the simpler, aftermarket hitches. But if you can locate a Subaru hitch — online or from another dealer — most reputable body shops can install the Subaru hitch via the bumper method.