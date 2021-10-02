the right time to replace your timing belt

Dear Car Talk:

My daughter was given a 1995 Toyota Corolla by a family friend, who inherited it from a late relative. The car has 65,000 miles. My daughter plans to drive the car from our home in California to Indiana for her senior year of college.

My sister had the car checked out and was told it was OK for driving. The mechanic found that the front and rear brakes are both 40%, the serpenine belt needs adjusting and there’s a “very small” power steering leak.

To get a second opinion, I asked my mechanic what he thought. He immediately asked if the timing belt had been changed. No one knows. My mechanic said unless we change the belt, he wouldn’t let his child take the car on a long road trip.

My questions: Is it worth it to change the timing belt on a 1995 car, and would you feel comfortable having your child take a car of this age on a long road trip? — Patti

My child is 40 years old and drives a Tesla, Patti. So I don’t think he cares what his mechanic father thinks.