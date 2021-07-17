 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
To idle or not to idle — it all depends
0 Comments

To idle or not to idle — it all depends

  • 0

Dear Car Talk:

When my sister and I shop, we save time by having lunch in the car. When she drives, if it is winter or summer, she will leave the car running for the half hour we eat, so she can run the heat or air conditioning. When I drive, I think that practice is not good for the car, so we suffer with the motor off.

Is it acceptable to idle the car so we are comfortable? Thank you.

— Annette

Idling doesn’t harm the car at all, Annette. If your sister starts idling near the mall, that’s another issue. But idling is no problem for your engine.

As long as your cooling system is working (and you’d know if it wasn’t because you’d see a “HOT” warning light on the dashboard), cars can idle indefinitely. Or until they run out of gas.

Idling is actually easier on the car than driving. The engine is doing very little work. I guess that’s why they call it idling.

But there are two concerns, and they’re related. One is pollution. When you sit there idling, the engine is still putting out carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, unburned hydrocarbons and nitrous oxide compounds.

And because of that pollution, the second concern is that many towns and cities now have anti-idling ordinances. Those limit the amount of time you can legally let a vehicle idle without shutting it off. So check your local regulations.

That said, if your teeth are chattering, or sweat is dripping off your chin onto your fish tacos, there’s no reason to suffer. You don’t want to be wasteful, but you also don’t want to end up with frost bite or heat stroke.

So the real question is: Is there room for compromise, especially when the weather is more moderate?

If it’s, say, 80 degrees out, you can idle the car and run the AC for five minutes and then shut it off until you feel uncomfortably warm again. Or you can open the windows from the outset and run the blower fan without the AC in the car’s battery mode.

And if it’s 50 degrees out, you can run the engine and the heater until you’re toasty and then shut it off until you need some more heat. And on days when the weather is more extreme — here’s an idea — you can go into a restaurant, live it up, and use the bathroom, too.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeep has a mysterious appeal to the risk-averse
Car Talk

Jeep has a mysterious appeal to the risk-averse

Something inside of you is rebelling. Something inside of you wants to have an unplanned encounter on a dark, lonely road with a mysterious tow truck driver. And your chances of that increase exponentially in a Jeep.

I think you need to buy the Jeep, Kathleen. Maybe it’ll be a revelation to you, and you’ll wonder why you didn’t embrace your riskier side sooner? Maybe you’ll be inspired by your Jeep to do more adventurous things, meet new people and explore new places?

Or maybe you’ll drive it for a couple of years, get tired of cracking your teeth every time you go over a pothole and go back to a Prius?

But there’s only one way to find out. And to be honest, in the big picture of life, this is a relatively low-risk experiment. In the worst-case scenario, if you drive it for a year or two and decide you’ve had enough, you can always sell it. Like I said, there are lots of people who want these things.

You’ll lose a little bit of money, but that’s all you’ll lose. And that’s not so bad. It’s not like you’re abandoning your family, cashing out your IRA and moving to Peru with your pool boy.

And if you buy a Jeep, you’ll learn something about yourself. You’ll find out if people who drive Jeeps really are having more fun. Or, if the grass is just less reliable on the other side of the fence. Enjoy, Kathleen.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News