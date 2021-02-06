Turbo charger issue may be the last straw for this Buick owner

Dear Car Talk:

We have a 2013 Buick Encore that has had a lot of problems throughout the years. Thankfully, our warranty paid for it. Then, about four months after our extended warranty expired, we were told we had to replace the turbo charger at a cost of $2,700. The car had only 46,000 miles on it.

We contacted our representative at Buick to see if they would help with the cost. He said he would get back to us in a few days. After a week, I called again and was promised another call back. This went on for a month and he never called back. Finally, he called to tell us the only thing Buick would do for us was give us $1,500 toward a new Buick if we bought it within a year. After all the problems we had with this Buick, that’s not going to happen. They might as well give us ice in the wintertime.

My question is how common is it for a turbo charger to go out, let alone at 46,000 miles? Thank you. — Jeff

Not common at all. Back in the early days of turbos, like in the 1980s, it was not uncommon to have a turbo seize up after 75,000 miles or so. Turbos weren’t well cooled back then, and oil would get caked onto the hot turbo and cause its bearings to fail.