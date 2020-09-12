 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What insect is this?
0 comments

What insect is this?

  • 0

Dear Car Talk:

My 30-year career as an agricultural biologist would have been a lot shorter if I had not spent so much time correcting the public’s insect misidentifications. Your reader, David, who had trouble with fruit flies in his truck should first get an honest-to-goodness ID on the insect. My guess is that David has fungus flies, drain flies, gnats or another common feeder of general decaying material. Therefore, they could be living in the carpet of a leaky trunk or roof lining, mildewing air conditioner vent, the leaves packed in the doorjamb, etc.Hope this is helpful. Thanks for all the great advice and laughs over the years! — Ann

Very helpful, Ann.

My late brother Tom used to quote Charles Kettering, who was once the head of research at GM. Kettering often said, “You guys are going to sell THIS?” Actually, Kettering famously said, “A problem well-defined is a problem half-solved.” Which is pretty smart. And true.

And you would think that someone like me, who has spent most of his adult life asking people if it’s “more of a thunk, a clunk or a clank,” would have stopped to question the reader’s insect diagnosis. The question is, How does the average person find an agricultural biologist to make a positive identification of a fruit fly? Do you just watch “CSI: Kitchen Garbage Can,” and hope they repeat the fruit fly episode?

Actually, some counties have agricultural commissioners or cooperative extension services. Start there, if you have one. If not, your state might have entomologists if they have mosquito abatement programs or other invasive insect related programs. Or try a nearby college and see if you can get some help. In my experience, professors often love a chance to actually be useful once in a while. As long as you don’t ask them too often.

The easiest way to do all this is with a photograph, if you can get one. If you capture a few of the invaders in any kind of container and just leave it sealed for a few days, you will then have a ... um ... non-moving example of the species that you can photograph. Trying emailing that to your local agricultural experts (or a far-away expert, since it’s email anyway), and ask for help identifying the species and suggestions on how to get rid of it. Tell them Ann sent you.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Simple fix for sticky switch
Car Talk

Simple fix for sticky switch

I believe your CR-V has two dashboard brake lights — one to signal trouble in the regular brake system, and a separate one that says “Parking Brake.” So there are only a couple of things that would make the parking brake light come on if that brake is disengaged. And neither one is terribly serious.

Your parking brake is operated by a foot pedal, to the left of the brake. And when you step on it to engage the parking brake, there’s a little switch at the top of the lever that says, “Hey, the parking brake is on.” That switch is what makes the light on your dashboard go on. The light is there to discourage you from driving all the way to Chattanooga and back with the parking brake on.

Over time, that switch can get out of adjustment. And cold weather can make it act up. Or after enough use, the switch can simply wear out. And keep in mind, that switch is now old enough to order a drink in most states. It’s a simple little switch, and your mechanic can either adjust it or, if necessary, replace it for less than $100 with labor.

The other possibility is that, even though you’ve fully released the parking brake pedal, the cables that actually apply the parking brake could be sticking. And if they’re not releasing completely, your parking brake pedal won’t return fully to its upright and locked position for landing. And even though it won’t be enough for your foot or your eye to notice, it’s enough to make the light stay on.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News