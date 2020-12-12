What pushes brake pads away?

Dear Car Talk:

What moves the brake pads away from the brake rotor when you remove your foot from the brake pedal?

— Jaime

Not much, Jaime.

First of all, when brakes are working properly, the difference between the brake pads when they’re “away” from the disc rotor and when they’re touching the disc rotor is a few thousandths of an inch. So the pads don’t have to move much either way.

When you step on the brake pedal, hydraulic fluid applies hundreds of pounds of pressure to the brake caliper pistons. Then, each piston moves the pads on that particular wheel toward the disc rotor. There’s a seal around each caliper piston that keeps the fluid from leaking out. And that seal has a sort of physical memory, and when you stop applying pressure, the seal naturally wants to go back to its original shape — and take the caliper piston a few thou-sandths of an inch with it.