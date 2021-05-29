When checking oil levels, temperature is key

Dear Car Talk:

My daughter has a red 2013 Subaru Outback with 85,000 miles on it. She was driving from Omaha to Wichita when the “check oil level” light came on in the remote prairie of Kansas.

She dutifully pulled over at the next exit and checked the dipstick. She did it properly, I believe — wiping it off before reinserting it and then removing it.

The dipstick showed the oil as being only half a quart low. I advised her that since it was only half a quart low, it was OK to drive the remaining 150 miles to Wichita and have it checked there.

When she got to Wichita, her friend’s father checked the oil and got the same reading: half a quart low. We decided it was OK for her to drive back to Omaha and then figure out why the oil level light was misbehaving.

Her Omaha mechanic told her that there was nothing wrong with the light, and that she was indeed low on oil. Is it possible to get a “false positive” on a dipstick? If so, how can this be prevented? Thanks. — Alan

It’s absolutely possible. And, in fact, it’s likely, based on your description.