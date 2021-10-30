When it comes to air bags, more is not always merrier

Dear Car Talk:

What’s the purpose of knee air bags? I was in an accident that resulted in the knee air bag doing major damage to my left leg. The right leg was on the brake and sustained bruising but not terrible problems.

Are the air bag manufacturers just good friends with the automakers?

— Sondra

Good question, Sondra.

When they were introduced, the feeling about air bags was “the more, the merrier.” After all, right behind your dashboard is steel, and if we can provide a cushion between your knee and steel, why not, right?

The problem is that our federal safety regulators have a mandate to protect two different populations: the belted and unbelted.

So, when a car gets “crash tested,” they have to test it with both a dummy that’s wearing its seat belt, and a complete dummy that’s not wearing its seat belt. And in order to pass both of those tests, automotive engineers have to make compromises.