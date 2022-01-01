When it comes to oil changes, miles count more than months

Dear Car Talk:

I have a 2001 Ford F-150 with 143,000 miles on it that is in excellent shape. When I purchased it, I also bought the “lifetime oil change plan” for $300.

Now that I’m retired, I only drive it around 3,000 miles a year. The oil change plan provides for quarterly oil changes.

Since I am only driving 3,000 miles in a year, is it OK to only change the oil once or twice a year, or does the oil degrade over time just from sitting there and not only from miles driven? — John

You’re the reason they jacked up the price of that lifetime oil change plan to $2,500, John.

By now, they might be putting Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil in your crankcase, hoping to kill off your F-150 and finally get rid of you.

Oil degrades from being used, John. Not from sitting around. As the oil circulates with the engine running, it gathers up contaminants and holds them in suspension.

Eventually, it gets dirty, and can’t absorb any more carbon, soot or water, and then it can’t lubricate as well. That’s when it needs to be changed.