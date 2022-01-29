When it comes to vehicles, prepare to pay for hype

So if you want a basic, two-door, lowend work truck, you can still get it for a pretty reasonable price. If you can find one on a lot.

But most people buying trucks now want them to be luxury, image-enhancing vehicles. So, they option them up with fancy wheels, leather seats, 15-inch touchscreens, power tailgates and running boards, parking sensors, heated and cooled seats, and optional butt scratchers.

That means it’s not unusual for a well-equipped Ford, Chevy or Ram pickup truck to sell for $60,000-$70,000 now. Even without a roof out back.

And while a full-size pickup is bigger, more durable and has a heavier-duty suspension system than most cars, it doesn’t cost twice as much to make as a car. Nowhere close to that. So, the difference is really pure opportunistic mark-up. They cost so much because people are willing to pay that much for them.

The same is true for crossovers and SUVs. They’re very similar to cars in terms of how they’re made. But the body styles are in high demand now, so you pay considerably more for a Corolla Cross than you pay for a Corolla.