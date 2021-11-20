When should you replace your brakes? It depends on usage

Dear Car Talk:

I have a 2014 Nissan Altima with 74,000 miles that I bought new. The miles are 90% highway miles on cruise control. I don’t drive in rush-hour type traffic.

How is brake life supposed to be determined if we all drive in different driving conditions? What should the life expectancy of my brake pads and rotors be?

I’m concerned that dealers, with so few cars on their lots to sell these days, are pushing “repairs” to increase profits, and I’m not savvy enough to know whether to believe them when they say I need brakes. — Larry

It’s likely you need brakes, Larry.

Brake life is based entirely on usage. The more you use the brakes, and the harder you use the brakes, the shorter their life.

Most cars, under a normal mix of highway and city driving, will go through a set of brakes every 30,000 miles or so.

But that’s an average. If you drive like a New York City cabby, you might need brakes every 15,000 miles. If you do all your driving on the highway, and gently coast to a stop on off-ramps, you could get 90,000 miles out of a set of brakes.