Richmond fall festival guide: Armenian Food Festival, RVA Street Art Festival, State Fair & more

September brings a steady stream of fall festivals almost every weekend this month. Get ready to dig in to delicious dishes at the Armenian Food Festival, check out new murals going up at the RVA Street Art Festival and, of course, take a ride on the midway at the State Fair of Virginia.
ARMENIAN FOOD FESTIVAL
Friday and Saturday
It’s the 62nd year for the Armenian Food Festival, an area favorite dishing up shish kebabs, stuffed grape leaves, hummus and fresh baked items. Two days only this year: 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. St. James Armenian Church, 834 Pepper Ave. Free entry; pay as you go. armenianfoodfestival.com
43RD STREET FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
Saturday
Fine art and craft festival with food and music. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free entry. 43rd Street and Forest Hill Avenue. www.43rdstgallery.com
People are also reading…
AFRO FEST
Saturday
Headlined by Emmy-nominated musician Cheikh Hamala Diabate, Afro Fest celebrates African culture with live music and dance, plus shopping with a variety of vendors, food, interactive activities, a fashion show, kids zone and more. 3 p.m. Dogwood Dell. www.rva.gov/parks-recreation
RECOVERY FEST
Saturday
McShin’s 18th annual Recovery Fest features kids activities, an ice cream truck, food, The Local Cup Coffee Truck, speakers, People’s Choice BBQ Competition, a barbecue cook-off, live music and lots of recovery fun. Noon-5 p.m. Hanover Courthouse Ruritan Club, 13497 Hanover Quarter Road, Hanover. www.mcshin.org
AFRIKANA FILM FESTIVAL
Sept. 15-18
Four-day festival celebrating Black stories and storytellers. Times and prices vary. AfrikanaFilmFestival.org
RVA STREET ART FESTIVAL
Sept. 16-18
RVA Street Art Festival is returning to the place where it all began: the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal where new murals will be painted over the old ones. Featuring artists Nils Westergard, Wingchow, DKane, Emily Herr, Auz and more. With food trucks and beer. 3-7 p.m. Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 18. www.rvastreetart.com
ST. BENEDICT OKTOBERFEST
Sept. 16-18
It’s Richmond’s largest outdoor Oktoberfest celebration in the heart of the Museum District with a vast selection of German and local craft beer, German cuisine, plus a Christkindlmarkt and children’s play area. Free entry; pay as you go. 4-11 p.m. Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 17, noon-6 p.m. Sept. 18 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St. www.stbenedict oktoberfest.com
RICHMOND VEG FEST
Sept. 17
Dig in to vegetarian-friendly dishes from Richmond restaurants, plus vendors, speakers, music and more. Noon-6 p.m. Byrd Park, 1301 Blanton Ave. Free entry; pay as you go. www.veggiefest.org
MAC & CHEESE FESTIVAL and WING A DING DING FESTIVAL
Sept. 17
Richmond Mac and Cheese Festival and Fried Chicken & Wing Festival are being held together at the Richmond Raceway. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $20-$55. eventbrite.com
MINI GREEK FEST
Sept. 22-24
A mini-version of the Greek Festival where you can stock up on Greek goodies for the holidays, dine-in or take your meal to go. Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Ave. Free entry; pay as you go. www.vagocathedral.org
MAYMONT BIER-GARDEN
Sept. 23-24
New event brings a taste of Oktoberfest to Maymont with white tents, Oktoberfest beers, live music, kids activities, German fare, bratwurst and schnitzel, yard games and fire pits. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 24. $5-$10 entry; food and drink extra. 1700 Hampton St. maymont.org
STATE FAIR OF VIRGINIA
Sept. 23-Oct. 2
Midway rides, animals, agriculture and live music. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The Meadow Event Park, Doswell. $11.50-$15; free for ages 4 and younger; midway rides extra. www.statefairva.org
VA PRIDEFEST
Sept. 24
VA PrideFest returns for the first time in three years with performers, music, vendors, food trucks and festivities to celebrate the LGBTQ community. Noon-8 p.m. Brown’s Island. Free entry; pay as you go. www.vapride.org
RVA EAST END FEST
Sept. 24
Family-friendly music festival featuring performances by local professionals, including members of the Richmond Symphony, as well as youth musicians, dancers and visual artists to raise funds to support music and cultural arts programs at Richmond Public Schools. Noon-9 p.m. Henry Marsh Elementary School, 813 N. 28th St. https://rvaeastendfest.wixsite.com/rva-east-end-festiva
CHESTER FEST
Sept. 24
Celebrate local food, artisans and artists. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Chester Village, Chester. www. chesterfestvirginia.com/
(804) 649-6151
Twitter: @collcurran