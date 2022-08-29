Richmond fall festival guide: Armenian Food Festival, RVA Street Art Festival, State Fair & more

September brings a steady stream of fall festivals almost every weekend this month. Get ready to dig in to delicious dishes at the Armenian Food Festival, check out new murals going up at the RVA Street Art Festival and, of course, take a ride on the midway at the State Fair of Virginia.

ARMENIAN FOOD FESTIVAL

Friday and Saturday

It’s the 62nd year for the Armenian Food Festival, an area favorite dishing up shish kebabs, stuffed grape leaves, hummus and fresh baked items. Two days only this year: 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. St. James Armenian Church, 834 Pepper Ave. Free entry; pay as you go. armenianfoodfestival.com

43RD STREET FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

Saturday

Fine art and craft festival with food and music. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free entry. 43rd Street and Forest Hill Avenue. www.43rdstgallery.com

AFRO FEST

Saturday

Headlined by Emmy-nominated musician Cheikh Hamala Diabate, Afro Fest celebrates African culture with live music and dance, plus shopping with a variety of vendors, food, interactive activities, a fashion show, kids zone and more. 3 p.m. Dogwood Dell. www.rva.gov/parks-recreation

RECOVERY FEST

Saturday

McShin’s 18th annual Recovery Fest features kids activities, an ice cream truck, food, The Local Cup Coffee Truck, speakers, People’s Choice BBQ Competition, a barbecue cook-off, live music and lots of recovery fun. Noon-5 p.m. Hanover Courthouse Ruritan Club, 13497 Hanover Quarter Road, Hanover. www.mcshin.org

AFRIKANA FILM FESTIVAL

Sept. 15-18

Four-day festival celebrating Black stories and storytellers. Times and prices vary. AfrikanaFilmFestival.org

RVA STREET ART FESTIVAL

Sept. 16-18

RVA Street Art Festival is returning to the place where it all began: the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal where new murals will be painted over the old ones. Featuring artists Nils Westergard, Wingchow, DKane, Emily Herr, Auz and more. With food trucks and beer. 3-7 p.m. Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 18. www.rvastreetart.com

ST. BENEDICT OKTOBERFEST

Sept. 16-18

It’s Richmond’s largest outdoor Oktoberfest celebration in the heart of the Museum District with a vast selection of German and local craft beer, German cuisine, plus a Christkindlmarkt and children’s play area. Free entry; pay as you go. 4-11 p.m. Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 17, noon-6 p.m. Sept. 18 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 300 N. Sheppard St. www.stbenedict oktoberfest.com

RICHMOND VEG FEST

Sept. 17

Dig in to vegetarian-friendly dishes from Richmond restaurants, plus vendors, speakers, music and more. Noon-6 p.m. Byrd Park, 1301 Blanton Ave. Free entry; pay as you go. www.veggiefest.org

MAC & CHEESE FESTIVAL and WING A DING DING FESTIVAL

Sept. 17

Richmond Mac and Cheese Festival and Fried Chicken & Wing Festival are being held together at the Richmond Raceway. 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $20-$55. eventbrite.com

MINI GREEK FEST

Sept. 22-24

A mini-version of the Greek Festival where you can stock up on Greek goodies for the holidays, dine-in or take your meal to go. Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Ave. Free entry; pay as you go. www.vagocathedral.org

MAYMONT BIER-GARDEN

Sept. 23-24

New event brings a taste of Oktoberfest to Maymont with white tents, Oktoberfest beers, live music, kids activities, German fare, bratwurst and schnitzel, yard games and fire pits. 6-10 p.m. Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 24. $5-$10 entry; food and drink extra. 1700 Hampton St. maymont.org

STATE FAIR OF VIRGINIA

Sept. 23-Oct. 2

Midway rides, animals, agriculture and live music. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. The Meadow Event Park, Doswell. $11.50-$15; free for ages 4 and younger; midway rides extra. www.statefairva.org

VA PRIDEFEST

Sept. 24

VA PrideFest returns for the first time in three years with performers, music, vendors, food trucks and festivities to celebrate the LGBTQ community. Noon-8 p.m. Brown’s Island. Free entry; pay as you go. www.vapride.org

RVA EAST END FEST

Sept. 24

Family-friendly music festival featuring performances by local professionals, including members of the Richmond Symphony, as well as youth musicians, dancers and visual artists to raise funds to support music and cultural arts programs at Richmond Public Schools. Noon-9 p.m. Henry Marsh Elementary School, 813 N. 28th St. https://rvaeastendfest.wixsite.com/rva-east-end-festiva

CHESTER FEST

Sept. 24

Celebrate local food, artisans and artists. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Chester Village, Chester. www. chesterfestvirginia.com/