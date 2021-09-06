 Skip to main content
Richmond hasn't had any extreme Labor Day weather lately
It’s been nearly a decade since Richmond last recorded any rainfall on Labor Day. The holiday twice brought 2-inch totals: in 1975, and in 1999 from Tropical Storm Dennis. It got as hot as 102 degrees in 1954, and as chilly as 49 in 1976 (both on Sept. 6).

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

