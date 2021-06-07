 Skip to main content
Richmond hasn't set a record high during June lately
There’s been no shortage of record highs in Richmond over the past decade. But June is one exception. This month has gone the longest without record heat. The last time was June 29, 2012. That day was 103 degrees, but better remembered for a damaging derecho.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

