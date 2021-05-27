 Skip to main content
Richmond hit 95 before Memorial Day for the first time in decades
Wednesday saw the daily record high of 94 bested by 1 degree. That was the earliest occurrence of 95 at Richmond International Airport since May 20, 1996. The record earliest date was on April 12 in arid 1930. Some years never even get that hot, most recently 2004.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

