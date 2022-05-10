Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney dedicates a plaque in memory of those lost to COVID

Stephanie Flowers, whose mother and uncle died of Covid-19, speaks during the dedication of a plaque in remembrance of City of Richmond victims of Covid-19 in Powhatan's Hill Park on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (From left) Dr. Melissa Viray, acting Director of Richmond City and Henrico Health District, Richmond Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Chris Frelke, Richmond City councilwoman Cynthia Newbille and Richmond mayor Levar Stoney also took part in the ceremony. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Richmond mayor Levar Stoney dedicated a plaque in Powhatan's Hill Park on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in remembrance of City of Richmond victims of Covid-19. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
(From left) Dr. Melissa Viray, acting Director of Richmond City and Henrico Health District, comforts Stephanie Flowers, whose mother and uncle died of Covid-19, along with Richmond City councilwoman Cynthia Newbille and Richmond mayor Levar Stoney during the dedication of a plaque in remembrance of City of Richmond victims of Covid-19 in Powhatan’s Hill Park on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Richmond mayor Levar Stoney dedicated a plaque in Powhatan's Hill Park on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in remembrance of City of Richmond victims of Covid-19. The plaque will be placed in a stone resting between the two trees that were planted during a similar ceremony in March of 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
Richmond mayor Levar Stoney dedicated a plaque in Powhatan's Hill Park on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in remembrance of City of Richmond victims of Covid-19. The plaque will be placed in a stone resting between the two trees that were planted during a similar ceremony in March of 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney held a vigil Tuesday to dedicate a plaque in remembrance of the 513 Richmond residents who have died from the COVID-19 virus.
"These individuals were our friends, our neighbors and our coworkers," Stoney said at the plaque dedication. "We all knew someone and we still miss them. So today, we are taking time to recollect, to commemorate and to remember."
The plaque, which was dedicated at Richmond's Powhatan Hill Park, reads “In memory of Richmond's victims of COVID-19. Forever in our hearts."
"This is a city issue and there's no better place to come and reflect on where we've gone or where we've been in a place like this here in Fulton [Hill]," he said.
Of over 45,000 COVID-19 cases in the city of Richmond, 513 have died, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. Over 30 of the deaths occurred within the last three months. Among Richmond's victims of COVID-19 were Stephanie Flowers' mother and uncle. Flowers, a certified community health worker and an employee in Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, lost her mother and uncle to COVID-19 last year. Her three-bedroom house full of love and laughter became a three-bedroom empty space, she said.
"So when I come here, this will be a place of strength where I can remember them – remember the joy, the laughter, the smiles and just remember everything she [her mother] taught me as a 40-year-old woman," she said. "I'm grateful for this space that our city has provided for all of us, and I just want to encourage everyone who has lost someone that there is still hope and we're gonna get through this together."
In addition to ensuring that those who lost their lives to COVID-19 were not forgotten, Richmond City Council President Cynthia I. Newbille said this was an opportunity to have a reminder that in the midst of the endemic, there was still work to do to make sure that children, families and relatives were vaccinated and boosted. Over 58% of Richmond residents are fully vaccinated, and a little over 30% are fully vaccinated with a booster shot, according to VDH data.
“While this will allow us to never forget, it will also be a reminder of what work we still need to do to ensure that we lose no more – or certainly minimize the numbers lost,” Newbille said.
Melissa Viray, deputy director and now acting director of Richmond and Henrico health districts, said that while infection rates were much lower than in the earlier phases of the pandemic, people were still being lost to other challenges that had deepened as a result of the pandemic, including substance abuse, mental health crises and violence.
“The impacts of this pandemic haven’t disappeared just because infection rates have dropped and we have to work harder than ever to face these challenges, to face racial and economic disparities honestly and be willing to partner and invest in new ways and do whatever it takes to protect and empower our communities,” she said.
“We strongly encourage individuals, when you’re having that moment, find one of these beautiful park spaces like this, sit at a bench and enjoy that,” Frelke said. “We offer that for our community and we’re happy to provide that.”
The site was formally dedicated as a space for reflection and remembrance for the Richmonders that were lost, Stoney said.
“I know that we will look back at this time as a defining moment in many of our lives and in the collective life of this great city,” Stoney said. “And I hope when people do look back, they can come to this space and draw a measure of comfort and strength from these trees and the permanence of this stone that reflects both our caring and commitment to remembering and our resilience and unwavering hope for the future.”
31 photos from the Times-Dispatch archives
Air Raid
Air Scouts
Bellwood
Bookmobile
cannonballs001
Cloverleaf Mall 1975
Draft
Dumbarton
Falling Creek
Floods
Fort Lee
Henrico Schools
John Marshall High
Kings Dominion
Kings Dominion
Laurel Elementary School in Henrico, 1955
Maggie Walker
Miller & Rhoads
Mules
Paper drive to benefit Dumbarton Elementary library
Sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz said Brody Beverly, 23, sustained fatal injuries shortly before 4 p.m. when his small utility vehicle was backed over and heavily damaged by an oversized, off-road dump truck working on the site.
For only $34.99, the 50-pound sculpture seemed like a deal to a Texas antique dealer. She was right.
1 of 5
Stephanie Flowers, whose mother and uncle died of Covid-19, speaks during the dedication of a plaque in remembrance of City of Richmond victims of Covid-19 in Powhatan's Hill Park on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (From left) Dr. Melissa Viray, acting Director of Richmond City and Henrico Health District, Richmond Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Chris Frelke, Richmond City councilwoman Cynthia Newbille and Richmond mayor Levar Stoney also took part in the ceremony. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
(From left) Dr. Melissa Viray, acting Director of Richmond City and Henrico Health District, comforts Stephanie Flowers, whose mother and uncle died of Covid-19, along with Richmond City councilwoman Cynthia Newbille and Richmond mayor Levar Stoney during the dedication of a plaque in remembrance of City of Richmond victims of Covid-19 in Powhatan’s Hill Park on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond mayor Levar Stoney dedicated a plaque in Powhatan's Hill Park on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in remembrance of City of Richmond victims of Covid-19. The plaque will be placed in a stone resting between the two trees that were planted during a similar ceremony in March of 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond mayor Levar Stoney dedicated a plaque in Powhatan's Hill Park on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in remembrance of City of Richmond victims of Covid-19. The plaque will be placed in a stone resting between the two trees that were planted during a similar ceremony in March of 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH