Richmond Politics 01/06/2023

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

January 6, 2023

Speaker McCarthy

The 14th time was the charm for Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California as Republicans elected him speaker of the House late Friday night on the 14th ballot - and by the slimmest of margins.

McCarthy received X votes, to X for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic nominee, and X for others.

Virginia Rep. Bob Good, R-5th was one of the four remaining "never Kevin" Republicans.

Good, whose district includes part of Hanover County and all of Goochland, Powhatan and Louisa counties, voted against McCarthy on all 14 ballots.

On Friday afternoon, after more than a dozen GOP holdouts switched to McCarthy, Good posted on Twitter: "The speaker should be someone that 218 Republicans can trust to lead us. After 12 failed votes it is clear that Kevin McCarthy is not that person."

Here's a look at Good's 14 votes, or what Brian Wilson might call Good Vituperations:

Good voted for Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona on the first ballot, for Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on the second and third ballots, for Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida on ballots four through 10, for Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma on the 11th ballot and for Jordan again on the 12th and 13th.

WHAT'S NEXT

Special elections: On Tuesday there are three special elections, for the House seats of Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, who took a federal post and Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, who died Dec. 13 and for the Senate seat of Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, who was elected to Congress on Nov. 8. The fight for the Kiggans seat is the one to watch, because it could affect how abortion bills fare in the Senate. Democrat Aaron Roush, a former NFL defensive back and a member of the Virginia Beach City Council, faces Republican Kevin Adams, a retired Navy lieutenant commander.

Session starts: The General Assembly gavels in a 46-day session on Wednesday. Gov. Glenn Youngkin will present his State of the Commonwealth Address, outlining his agenda.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

School shooting: Police in Newport News say a 6-year-old first grader shot a teacher with a handgun Friday afternoon at Richneck Elementary, report Josh Janney, Peter Dujardin and Eliza Noe of The Daily Press. READ MORE

Remaking history: Anna Bryson reports that the Youngkin administration released a revised version of its K-12 history standards on Friday. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that some Democrats' tongues are wagging because Sen. Tim Kaine delayed his decision on whether to seek another term in 2024. Kaine said in August that he expected to run. READ MORE

BETTING ON A BROCHURE THING

In the General Assembly session that begins on Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin will push to bar most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and when the woman's health is in jeopardy.

Youngkin also will seek an additional $1 billion in tax cuts.

Democrats will again seek constitutional amendments to automatically restore the voting rights of felons who have served their time, and to strip out language in the constitution that bars same-sex marriage.

Some Republicans will try to further K-12 school choice by authorizing education savings accounts.

Some Democrats will try to ban assault weapons.

There is a good chance that none of this will come to pass this go around. The legislature is divided - Democrats narrowly control the Senate and Republicans have a slight edge in the House. Time is short in the 46-day odd-year short sessions. Most importantly, all 140 legislative seats are up for election in November.

If high-profile measures such as these fail in this session, the proposals will reappear in fall campaigns, as Youngkin and candidates in both parties make their case in ads and brochures. As always, Virginians will establish their priorities in the voting booth.

That means that some of these measures could well come to pass in 2024, but it all depends on how the dust settles in the election to come.

FOOD & DRINK

