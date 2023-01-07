Richmond Politics 01/07/2023

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

January 7, 2023

Speaker McCarthy

Early Saturday morning Republicans elected Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California speaker of the House on the 15th ballot.

McCarthy received 216 votes, to 212 for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic nominee.

On the final ballot the six remaining GOP holdouts, including Virginia Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, voted "present" instead of voting for other Republican House members.

The seat of the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th remains vacant, so there are 434 House seats. The six "present" votes do not count in the tally. That meant that McCarthy's 216 votes were more than half of the 428 votes cast.

At 12:38 a.m., House Clerk Cheryl L. Johnson announced that McCarthy had been "duly elected speaker of the House of Representatives."

Good, whose district includes part of Hanover County, voted for other Republicans on the first 14 ballots, before switching to "present" in the final tally.

On Friday afternoon, after more than a dozen previous GOP holdouts switched to McCarthy, Good posted on Twitter: "The speaker should be someone that 218 Republicans can trust to lead us. After 12 failed votes it is clear that Kevin McCarthy is not that person."

In the balloting that began on Tuesday and ended early Saturday, Good voted for Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona on the first ballot, for Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on the second and third ballots, for Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida on ballots four through 10, for Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma on the 11th ballot and for Jordan again on the 12th and 13th and 14th ballots.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Special elections: On Tuesday Virginia has three legislative special elections. Two are for the House seats of Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, who took a federal post, and Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, who died Dec. 13. The contest for the Senate seat of Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, who was elected to Congress on Nov. 8, is the one to watch because the outcome could affect bills to curb abortion. Democrat Aaron Roush, a former NFL defensive back and a member of the Virginia Beach City Council, faces Republican Kevin Adams, a retired Navy lieutenant commander.

Session starts: The General Assembly gavels in a 46-day session on Wednesday. Gov. Glenn Youngkin will present his State of the Commonwealth Address, outlining his agenda.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

School shooting: Police in Newport News say a 6-year-old first grader shot a teacher with a handgun Friday afternoon at Richneck Elementary, report Josh Janney, Peter Dujardin and Eliza Noe of The Daily Press. READ MORE

Remaking history: Anna Bryson reports that the Youngkin administration released a revised version of its K-12 history standards on Friday. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that some Democrats' tongues are wagging because Sen. Tim Kaine delayed his decision on whether to seek another term in 2024. Kaine said in August that he expected to run. READ MORE

Education bills: Anna Bryson highlights 12 key education bills to watch in the General Assembly, on matters from book banning policies to mental health instruction. READ MORE

BETTING ON A BROCHURE THING

In the General Assembly session that begins on Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin will push to bar most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and when the woman's health is in jeopardy.

Youngkin also will seek an additional $1 billion in tax cuts.

Democrats will again seek constitutional amendments to automatically restore the voting rights of felons who have served their time, and to strip out language in the constitution that bars same-sex marriage.

Some Republicans will try to further K-12 school choice by authorizing education savings accounts.

Some Democrats will try to ban assault weapons.

There is a good chance that none of this will come to pass this go around. The legislature is divided - Democrats narrowly control the Senate and Republicans have a slight edge in the House. Most importantly, all 140 legislative seats are up for election in November.

If high-profile measures such as these fail in this session, the proposals will reappear in fall campaigns, as Youngkin and candidates in both parties make their case in ads and brochures. As always, Virginians will establish their priorities in the voting booth.

That means that some of these measures could well come to pass in 2024, but it all depends on how the dust settles in the election to come.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Michael Martz reports that on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and as early voting began in the Feb. 21 special election for the seat of the late Rep. Donald McEachin, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan sought to raise the stakes, while Republican Leon Benjamin talked of unity. READ MORE

• Martz reports that a deep split on leadership of the Mattaponi leaves one tribe and two competing realities in the quest for federal recognition. READ MORE

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Which president had the most siblings?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“We really want it to look like Barbara. I would like, if my parents were alive,” for them “to be able to look at that statue and say, ‘That’s my daughter.' "

- Robert Johns, brother of Barbara Johns, on the plans for a statue to honor the teenage civil rights heroine at the U.S. Capitol

