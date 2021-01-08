Richmond Politics 01/08

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
January 8, 2021
'None Of This Lame Duck'
Gov. Ralph Northam tells Mel Leonor and Michael Martz that he has no intention of waltzing through the last year of his four-year term. For starters, Northam says he is ready to call a special session in order to extend the odd-year short session that starts Wednesday to its customary 45 days if Republicans don't bend on their plan to confine lawmakers' work to 30 days.
Northam says a 30-day session is untenable given the work ahead to help Virginians rebound from the pandemic.
Following a summer of protests against racial injustice, Northam said his equity-focused priorities include expanding preschool offerings for families that can’t afford private placements, legalizing marijuana in a way that redresses the way people of color were disproportionately criminalized, automatically expunging criminal records for certain nonviolent crimes, and creating a path toward free community college.
As for this momentous week in Washington, Northam said he is disappointed in Virginia's four GOP members of Congress who supported challenges to Joe Biden's electoral victory. Following the mob assault Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, Northam said, President Donald Trump "is a very dangerous man in his current position and every day that he stays there is one day too many.” READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Another session: Legislators return to Richmond Wednesday for a jam-packed General Assembly session.
Inauguration: Joe Biden is sworn in Jan. 20 as the nation's 46th president.
Redistricting commission: The 16-member panel is to hold its first meeting by Feb. 1.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
THE PEACEFUL TRANSFER
President Donald Trump will again make history on Jan. 20 - by not attending President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. He apparently will be the first president who refused to attend his successor's swearing-in since Andrew Johnson blew off Ulysses Grant's inaugural in 1869.
Trump will be just the fifth president to skip his successor's ceremony. The short list begins with John Adams, who, for all his remarkable service to our country, was not a good loser. Adams biographer David McCullough writes that following his bitter defeat to Thomas Jefferson, Adams left the White House at 4 a.m. on inauguration day, March 4, 1800. He climbed into a stagecoach and headed home to Massachusetts.
"To his political rivals and enemies Adams' predawn departure was another ill-advised act of a petulant old man," McCullough writes. "But admirers, too, expressed disappointment."
Adams' gifted son, John Quincy Adams, took after his father in this respect. After he fell to Andrew Jackson in 1828, becoming only the second president defeated for a second term, John Quincy, too, skipped his successor's inauguration. Martin Van Buren also did not attend successor William Henry Harrison's swearing in in 1841. That one's more of a mystery, as Old Kinderhook and the short-lived Harrison apparently were on good terms.
With all the sorrow and poisonous rancor preceding Biden's inauguration, it's a good time to remember Jefferson's plea for reconciliation at his 1800 inaugural, marking the nation's first peaceful transfer of power.
"Every difference of opinion is not a difference of principle," Jefferson said. Americans are "brethren of the same principle. We are all republicans. We are all federalists."
IN OTHER NEWS
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Where in the world is Virginia's Lenowisco Health District? Scroll down for the answer.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“He had been building a tinderbox for days, years, and especially since the Nov. 3, election by just repeating falsehoods and that it was fraudulent that the election was stolen from him ... That tinderbox was being built and then on Wednesday, he just threw a flame on that tinderbox, and the rest is history."
- Gov. Ralph Northam on President Donald Trump and Wednesday's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Lenowisco Health District is in far Southwest Virginia. The name comes from the four localities it includes: Lee, Norton, Wise and Scott.