Richmond Politics 01/08

Trump will be just the fifth president to skip his successor's ceremony. The short list begins with John Adams, who, for all his remarkable service to our country, was not a good loser. Adams biographer David McCullough writes that following his bitter defeat to Thomas Jefferson, Adams left the White House at 4 a.m. on inauguration day, March 4, 1800. He climbed into a stagecoach and headed home to Massachusetts.

"To his political rivals and enemies Adams' predawn departure was another ill-advised act of a petulant old man," McCullough writes. "But admirers, too, expressed disappointment."

Adams' gifted son, John Quincy Adams, took after his father in this respect. After he fell to Andrew Jackson in 1828, becoming only the second president defeated for a second term, John Quincy, too, skipped his successor's inauguration. Martin Van Buren also did not attend successor William Henry Harrison's swearing in in 1841. That one's more of a mystery, as Old Kinderhook and the short-lived Harrison apparently were on good terms.

With all the sorrow and poisonous rancor preceding Biden's inauguration, it's a good time to remember Jefferson's plea for reconciliation at his 1800 inaugural, marking the nation's first peaceful transfer of power.