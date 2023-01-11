Richmond Politics 01/11/2023

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

January 11, 2023

$1 billion more

Dave Ress reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin kicked off the second legislative session of his governorship Wednesday with a push for $1 billion in additional tax cuts, on top of the $4 billion he got through the legislature in 2022.

Virginia's tax rates now are holding the state's economy back, said the governor, who is advocating for a cut in the top individual rate and an increase in the standard deduction, plus business tax cuts.

"The writing on the wall couldn't be more simple - the people of Virginia are overtaxed," he told a joint session of lawmakers in the House chamber on the first day of the 46-day session.

"It's their money, not the government's, and they are voting with their feet and their wallets."

Youngkin was nearly an hour into his speech before he briefly mentioned his call to prohibit most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and when the woman's life is in jeopardy.

"When it comes to unborn children, we can come together," he said. "We can choose life."

House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, says he does not expect substantive changes on abortion this year in a divided legislature. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Initial steps: On Thursday the Senate Education and Health Committee, led by Democrats, takes up an abortion-related bill from Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. It would bar extradition of someone from Virginia for an abortion-related crime in another state unless the alleged offense also is a crime under Virginia law.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Abortion bills: Charlotte Rene Woods reports that Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford and Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, introduced the governor's bills to ban most abortions after 15 weeks. A physician who violated the law could get charged with a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that maybe it's time for Gov. Glenn Youngkin to hit the reset button. READ MORE

Scrap the tax? Michael Martz reports that Del. Phil Scott, R-Spotsylvania, is floating a proposal to phase out Virginia's personal income tax. READ MORE

ROUSE IN THE HOUSE

Make that in the Senate, actually.

Charlotte Rene Woods reports that members of the Senate Democratic Caucus gave Senator-elect Aaron Rouse a rousing welcome on Wednesday, the morning after he edged Republican Kevin Adams in a special election for the Hampton Roads Senate seat formerly held by Jen Kiggans, a Republican who was elected to Congress on Nov. 8. Adams conceded on Wednesday.

The win for Rouse, a member of the Virginia Beach City Council and a former NFL defensive back for the Packers and Giants, extends Democrats' edge in the Senate to 22-18. With Republicans' 52-48 edge in the House, legislators could settle for a stalemate on many hot-button issues.

Rouse told Woods: “It feels very good that you can represent your community, or communities you grow up in, at the state level."

He said he will back improvements for school infrastructure and raising teachers’ salaries.

He added that while he will look for bills that can achieve bipartisanship, “it won’t start when it comes to reproductive rights.” READ MORE

IN OTHER NEWS

• Dave Ress reports that legislators kicked off the session with hopes for cooperation. READ MORE

• The House welcomed two new members. Del. Ellen Campbell, R-Rockbridge, succeeds her late husband, Del. Ronnie Campbell, who died of cancer on Dec. 13. Del. Holly Seibold, D-Fairfax, succeeds Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, who took a job in the Biden administration.

• Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, had a happy reason for his excused absence on the first day of the session. Williams and his wife, Britt, welcomed their newborn son, Rhett, Wednesday morning at Henrico Doctors' Hospital.

