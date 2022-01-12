Richmond Politics 01/12/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

JANUARY 12, 2021

SPEAKER GILBERT RIPS NORTHAM

Virginia delegates on Wednesday elected Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah as the 57th speaker of the House, kicking off a 60-day session in which Republicans hold a four-seat edge in the House and Democrats have a two-seat edge in the Senate.

Gilbert, a lawyer and former prosecutor who has served in the chamber since 2006, pledged that the House "will do the people's business in the light of day" and will "address the issues that they told us they were concerned about when we asked them for their votes." He said the House GOP will seek "innovation" in education, likely referring to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's push to significantly expand the number of charter schools.

Both parties were gracious during the transfer of power, but the era of good feelings didn't last long. On Wednesday night Gilbert roasted outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam's State of the Commonwealth address, indicating the new speaker won't opt for milquetoast quotes.