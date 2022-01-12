Richmond Politics 01/12/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
JANUARY 12, 2021
SPEAKER GILBERT RIPS NORTHAM
Virginia delegates on Wednesday elected Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah as the 57th speaker of the House, kicking off a 60-day session in which Republicans hold a four-seat edge in the House and Democrats have a two-seat edge in the Senate.
Gilbert, a lawyer and former prosecutor who has served in the chamber since 2006, pledged that the House "will do the people's business in the light of day" and will "address the issues that they told us they were concerned about when we asked them for their votes." He said the House GOP will seek "innovation" in education, likely referring to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's push to significantly expand the number of charter schools.
Both parties were gracious during the transfer of power, but the era of good feelings didn't last long. On Wednesday night Gilbert roasted outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam's State of the Commonwealth address, indicating the new speaker won't opt for milquetoast quotes.
"Ralph Northam is leaving office as his own lost cause, condescendingly lecturing us all from some assumed moral high ground because he read the book 'Roots' and then went on a non-stop reconciliation tour," Gilbert tweeted, referring to Alex Haley's novel about American slavery and its aftermath. "Saturday can’t come fast enough."
Mel Leonor reports that Gilbert's election to succeed Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, as speaker kicks off a session in which Republicans and Democrats will vie to exert competing visions for the state.
Senate Democrats said in a news conference that they support the idea of tax cuts in general, but want them targeted to working-class Virginians particularly hurt by the pandemic.
Separately, members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus said they will fight GOP efforts to, in the words of chair Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, “turn back the hands of time” in areas such as voting rights, education, criminal justice, minimum wage increases and protections against evictions. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Back to school: Committees get under way Thursday, starting with Senate Ed and Health at 8 a.m.
Inauguration: Glenn Youngkin takes office on Saturday as Virginia's 74th governor.
More snow: Times-Dispatch meteorologist Sean Sublette says we'll get another dusting on Sunday. READ MORE
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Northam's valedictory: Mel Leonor reports that the outgoing governor said in his final State of the Commonwealth address that his administration is leaving Virginia a better place than when he took office. READ MORE
Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Gov. Ralph Northam "shaped events but was largely shaped by them." READ MORE
Ex-delegate charged: Mike Gangloff of The Roanoke Times reports that a Giles County grand jury has indicted former Del. Joseph Yost, R-Giles, on embezzlement charges. READ MORE
Toddler in traffic: Reed Williams reports that viral videos show how a Henrico resident - named Truehart - saved a toddler wandering on a dark street. READ MORE
'Too Long in Coming'
Michael Martz reports that the House of Delegates honored former Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, on Wednesday, unveiling his portrait in the chamber where he served for 32 years.
Cox served as speaker from 2018 to 2020. He won re-election to his House seat in 2019 as Republicans lost control of the House and the speakership. Cox did not seek re-election in 2021, instead seeking the GOP nomination for governor. He finished fourth behind Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe and will be inaugurated on Saturday.
The portrait by Philadelphia artist Garth Herrick depicts Cox with a picture of Shepherd Stadium, a Colonial Heights landmark where he played baseball; a book about Chesterfield County; and a commemorative tie from the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation he received in 2007 for the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown.
The portrait was completed more than a year ago.
“This was too long in coming,” said new House Speaker Todd Gilbert.
Martz writes that during the center aisle presentation in the House, Cox paused for a moment after addressing his fellow House leader as “Mr. Speaker.”
“It’s weird, isn’t it?” Gilbert said.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Patrick Wilson reports that Messiah Johnson, who spent 20 years in prison for a robbery he didn't commit, hopes Gov. Ralph Northam will grant him an absolute pardon. READ MORE
• Wilson reports that because an email went to spam, a lawmaker wants all FOIA requests made by certified mail. READ MORE
• Michael Martz reports that Tina Ramirez will run for state Senate, rather than Congress, setting up a potential GOP nomination clash with Sen. Amanda Chase. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE DAY
QUOTES OF THE DAY
"From here you can see not just the faces of my colleagues, but 400 years of history. That's an awesome responsibility."
- Incoming House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah
“It has been a more tumultuous four years than I think any of us expected. But the challenges have also been opportunities.”
Outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam