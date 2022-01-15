Richmond Politics 01/15/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
January 15, 2022
YOUNGKIN'S IN, MANDATES OUT
Mel Leonor reports that Republican Glenn Youngkin was sworn in Saturday as Virginia's 74th governor and quickly set a new course for the state, issuing executive orders to rescind the statewide mask mandate in public schools and the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for state workers.
Another of Youngkin's executive orders directs state education officials to end the use of "inherently divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory," a term some Republicans use broadly to refer to lessons on systemic racism and its role in the nation's history.
Leonor reports that in an address he delivered from the South Portico of the state Capitol, Youngkin, the first Republican elected governor of Virginia since 2009, said he is embarking on a mission to “restore trust in government, and to restore power to the people."
“I come to this moment, and to this office, knowing we must bind the wounds of division. Restore trust. Find common cause for the common good. And strengthen the spirit of Virginia,” Youngkin said.
In a day of firsts, Winsome Earle-Sears took the oath as lieutenant governor, becoming the second woman and the first woman of color, to hold elective statewide office in Virginia. New Attorney General Jason Miyares became the first Latino to hold statewide office in Virginia. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
Incoming: Snow and ice will hit Virginia again Sunday and could pose an early test for the new administration following the recent snowy standstill on Interstate 95.
Contributions: Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan and Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, have an 11 a.m. Monday news conference. Both have bills to bar political contributions from utilities - such as Dominion.
Address: Gov. Glenn Youngkin will address a joint session of the legislature Monday afternoon.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Executive orders: One of the governor's executive orders replaces the Virginia Parole Board with five new members, including a former police officer who was shot in the head during a crime rampage in 1984. READ MORE
'What a morning!: Michael Martz reports on a day of pageantry and respectful tradition, in addition to policy. READ MORE
VIRGINIA DOES THIS RIGHT
The deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 underscored that we should never take the peaceful transfer of power for granted. So it's worth pausing to pore over images of incoming Gov. Glenn Youngkin and incoming first lady Suzanne Youngkin Saturday morning as they met with outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pam Northam.
During the traditional ceremony to turn over the key to the Executive Mansion - actually a dog-chewed key card - all four were gracious, good-humored and appreciative of the chance to serve Virginians.
That also goes for the quadrennial team photo, in which eight governors from both parties welcomed the new member of the club. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who lost to Youngkin in November, was absent, noting on Twitter that he and former first lady Dorothy McAuliffe stayed home as a precaution because of a close contact related to COVID-19. But McAuliffe wished the new governor well.
In his inaugural address Youngkin clearly set out his conservative agenda, but he began by talking more broadly about Virginia: "Today we gather, not as individuals, nor as Republicans or Democrats but as Virginians."
In leadership tone and temperament matter. For one day, at least, thanks to Virginia's leaders in both parties, civility reigned in Richmond. Take note, Washington.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"And to be clear, this spirit of Virginia is not about government deciding for us what is best for us. But rather reflecting the will of the people. Defending and protecting the rights guaranteed by our constitution. And a government and elected leaders going to work for 'We the People.' "
- Gov. Glenn Youngkin