Richmond Politics 01/15/2022

Videos: Click here to watch Richmond Times-Dispatch videos from inauguration day, including a behind the scenes look with RTD senior photographer Bob Brown, whom we consider an ex-officio governor.

VIRGINIA DOES THIS RIGHT

The deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 underscored that we should never take the peaceful transfer of power for granted. So it's worth pausing to pore over images of incoming Gov. Glenn Youngkin and incoming first lady Suzanne Youngkin Saturday morning as they met with outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pam Northam.

During the traditional ceremony to turn over the key to the Executive Mansion - actually a dog-chewed key card - all four were gracious, good-humored and appreciative of the chance to serve Virginians.