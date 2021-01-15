Richmond Politics 01/15

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

ON HIGH ALERT

Virginia officials announced Friday evening that they will work with federal officials to help close bridges into Washington ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday. Virginia and the U.S. Secret Service reached an agreement under which Virginia State Police will help shut down the Potomac River crossings.

The I-66 and I-395 bridges into D.C. will be closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Thursday. Traffic will be diverted, according to State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The Virginia National Guard says that as of Thursday it had about 2,400 personnel in Washington helping police protect people and property ahead of the inauguration.

Meantime, Richmond's Capitol Square is on lockdown as a precaution after the FBI warned about the threat of violence at all 50 state capitals ahead of Biden's swearing in.