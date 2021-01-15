Richmond Politics 01/15

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
January 15, 2021
ON HIGH ALERT
Virginia officials announced Friday evening that they will work with federal officials to help close bridges into Washington ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday. Virginia and the U.S. Secret Service reached an agreement under which Virginia State Police will help shut down the Potomac River crossings.
The I-66 and I-395 bridges into D.C. will be closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Thursday. Traffic will be diverted, according to State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The Virginia National Guard says that as of Thursday it had about 2,400 personnel in Washington helping police protect people and property ahead of the inauguration.
Meantime, Richmond's Capitol Square is on lockdown as a precaution after the FBI warned about the threat of violence at all 50 state capitals ahead of Biden's swearing in.
It didn't help the tense atmosphere when someone called the state Supreme Court on Friday and referred to the possibility of a bomb. Authorities evacuated the building and thankfully there was no sign of an explosive.
WHAT'S NEXT?
GOP nomination: The Republican Party's State Central Committee, which voted Dec. 5 to choose its statewide nominees in a convention, revisits the question Saturday.
Lobby Day: The Virginia Citizens Defense League plans to bring gun-rights caravans to Richmond on Monday, despite the lockdown in Capitol Square.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Stoney: Chris Suarez reports that Attorney General Mark Herring authorized a state police investigation into the Richmond mayor's removal of Confederate statues. READ MORE
Schapiro: The politics columnist asks whether the matchmaker can make Dems a match. READ MORE
Williams: The columnist writes that in stressful times "coping does not mean copping out." READ MORE
Translation error: Sabrina Moreno reports that on the Spanish version of the Virginia Department of Health's frequently asked questions page, Google Translate turned “the vaccine is not required” into “the vaccine is not necessary." READ MORE
Technical gaffe: Moreno reports that an error allowed nearly 6,000 Richmond-area residents to sign up for a COVID vaccine they weren't eligible for. READ MORE
McClellan's plan: The senator pledges universal child care and preschool if elected governor. READ MORE
WILDER AT 90
Two days ahead of his 90th birthday, academic, legal and political leaders paid tribute to former Gov. Doug Wilder on Friday in a virtual ceremony that emphasized his contributions to education.
Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao; Roger Gregory, chief judge of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., were among officials who helped honor Wilder during the celebration organized by VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.
Wilder, the nation's first elected Black governor, remains one of just four African Americans to have served as a governor, along with P.B.S. Pinchback of Louisiana, David Paterson of New York and Deval Patrick of Massachusetts.
This year, three African Americans — Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond; former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy; and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax — are among five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to succeed Ralph Northam as Virginia’s next governor.
In a recent post to his Wilder Visions blog, Wilder sniped at former Gov. Terry McAuliffe for trying to “leap frog” over the other hopefuls and back into the Executive Mansion.
On Friday, Wilder steered clear of political ferment and adopted more of a valedictory tone.
“I’ve always understood and believed till today that education is that key that can unlock all doors, and I never had to go out of my house to find heroes,” he said, referring to his mother, Beulah; his father, Robert; and his oldest sister, Naomi, a teacher.
He said he never has considered retirement from engagement in civic life.
“It’s never an ending in terms of commitment,” he said. “It never ends. It never stops.”
IN OTHER NEWS
• Karri Peifer reports that bills on tap this year would create open container districts and extend cocktails to-go beyond the pandemic. READ MORE
• Michael Martz reports that after Gov. Ralph Northam raised the prospect of raises for teachers, other state workers said: Why not us? READ MORE
• Ali Rockett reports that amid a deadly outbreak at a Hopewell facility, a grieving daughter asked: “How on earth does my mom have COVID?” READ MORE
• Eric Kolenich reports that UVA will proceed with its plan to begin the spring semester in person on Feb. 1. READ MORE
• Michael Martz reports that the Northam administration decries a "double tax benefit" for businesses in the federal relief package. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Which new president was sworn in by his father? Scroll down for the answer.
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“The 2021 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony will see the strongest Capital-area security response in history. We worked together to push for a response that balances protecting public safety in a manner commensurate with available intelligence about threats without going too far."
- Gov. Ralph Northam, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Reps. Don Beyer, D-8th, Jennifer Wexton, D-10th and Gerry Connolly, D-11th
They issued a joint statement Friday night on Virginia cooperating with the Secret Service to close Potomac River bridges into Washington ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
TRIVIA ANSWER
President Calvin Coolidge was sworn in by his father, John Calvin Coolidge Sr., a notary public, following President Warren Harding's sudden death in August 1923.