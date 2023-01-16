Richmond Politics 01/16/2023

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

January 16, 2023

Charlotte Woods, Patrick Wilson and reports that

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

School meals: Anna Bryson reports that some Democrats want the state to provide free meals for all K-12 students. A GOP lawmaker says the state should not subsidize wealthy families. READ MORE

Bagby and Adams: Michael Martz reports that Dels. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico and Dawn Adams, D-Richmond plan to run for Sen. Jen McClellan's state Senate seat if she's elected to Congress on Feb. 21, and Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, also might run.

Drug dealers: Dave Ress reports that a Democratic-led Senate panel derailed Gov. Glenn Youngkin's push for a bill that would let authorities charge a drug dealer with felony homicide in a fatal overdose. READ MORE

AN EARLY FIGHT ...

In August 1981 The Washington Post profiled a 23-year-old law student who was running for the House of Delegates in a multi-member district in Fairfax County.

"He is a new young Republican," the Post reported, "against the Equal Rights Amendment, opposed to abortion, in favor of limited government - and up against three Republican incumbents in the 51st District's seven-man primary in which only three will win."

The Post reported how he doggedly knocked on Republican doors in Annandale, Burke, Chantilly, Clifton and Springfield.

Over a Glutton burger at Fritzbees he acknowledged that he worked for the state Senate campaign of a Democrat named Richard L. Saslaw.

"I don't know how it got out," the young Republican said. "Nobody knew me. I was interested in politics and hadn't yet chosen a party. I wanted to see what a campaign was like."

The young GOP candidate - Joe Morrissey - did not get one of the GOP nominations, He finished fifth in the seven-way GOP contest, with 12.5% of the vote.

To be fair, lots of folks change their views over time - especially over 40 years. After all, Ronald Reagan didn't formally change his registration to Republican till 1962. Ralph Northam twice voted for George W. Bush.

Morrissey, a Democrat for decades, voted in 2020 to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. While he remains personally opposed to abortion, he said in a June statement that “women should have safe access to the procedure, at the very least, up to the moment a fetus can feel pain which many agree is 20 plus weeks of a pregnancy; in cases when a mother’s health or life is at risk; in cases of rape that result in a pregnancy; and in cases of incest that result in a pregnancy.”

At one point in the profile Morrissey spoke of the unpredictability of competition and uttered a line that could sum up his career.

"When I used to wrestle, even when I knew I was going to wrestle a fish, I never said I was going to win," he said.

"You never know what's going to happen."

IN OTHER NEWS

• Eric Kolenich reports that on Lobby Day, supporters of gun rights and of gun safety measures held rallies at the state Capitol, as did other groups. READ MORE

• Michael Martz reports that state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, is carrying a hefty legislative agenda while campaigning for Congress in a Feb. 21 special election with Republican Leon Benjamin. READ MORE

• Martz reports that with recession threatening, Gov. Glenn Youngkin looks at competitors in the Southeast; some lawmakers see Maryland as a rival. READ MORE

