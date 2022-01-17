Richmond Politics 01/17/2022

Governor's schools: Kenya Hunter reports that a bill from Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, targets diversity efforts at Virginia's Governor's Schools and would ban them from using race and other factors in admissions. READ MORE

BEYOND CRT

Gov. Glenn Youngkin told the General Assembly on Monday that Virginia's parents want their children to be taught "all of our history, the good and the bad," but they also "want their children to be told how to think, not what to think."

Youngkin said that is why Virginia's schools should not use "inherently divisive concepts like Critical Race Theory" and why "we should not be teaching our children to see everything through the lens of race."