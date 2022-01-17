Richmond Politics 01/17/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
January 17, 2022
YOUNGKIN TELLS LAWMAKERS TO 'TURN THE PAGE'
Mel Leonor and Patrick Wilson report that Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivered his first State of the Commonwealth address to a joint session in the House Chamber Monday afternoon, calling on lawmakers to "turn the page" and better serve Virginians.
"After years of fractured politics, a deadly pandemic, lives and livelihoods lost, soaring mental health incidents and drug overdoses, rising crime rates, ever-increasing costs for housing, food and fuel, Virginians have sent us here to turn the page," Youngkin said.
He took aim at public schools, which he says are teaching “divisive concepts” related to race.
“From the perspective of everyday Virginia families, times are tough. And the state of our commonwealth is not what it should be,” Youngkin told delegates and senators two days after his inauguration.
“They’re genuinely concerned that the cold halls of government are disconnected from the cold realities families face while sitting at their kitchen tables every day.”
Youngkin renewed his push for tax cuts and for charter schools. He stressed that while he opposes COVID-19 mandates he thinks Virginians should get vaccinated.
“Speaking to you as your governor, I’ll never tell you what you must do,” Youngkin said. “But speaking to you as a friend and a neighbor, I strongly encourage you to get the vaccine.”
Democrats, who hold a 21-19 edge in the Senate, have the votes to block the Republican governor's agenda if they choose. On Monday Senate Democratic leaders were not happy with the governor's speech.
“What we’ve heard was a lot of doom and gloom as though nothing has happened in the last four years," said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, the caucus chair. READ MORE
Sausage making: Now that the pomp is past, legislators are plowing through bills in committee. Tuesday starts with 7:30 a.m. subs of Senate Finance and House Education.
Hazing: Eric Kolenich reports that the family of late VCU pledge Adam Oakes is pushing for legislation to prevent hazing. READ MORE
Minimum wage: Mel Leonor reports that Democrats on a Senate committee blocked GOP efforts to cap Virginia's minimum wage increase. READ MORE
Dominion's donations: Patrick Wilson reports that Democratic Sen. Chap Petersen is urging Gov. Glenn Youngkin to join him, Republican Del. Lee Ware and others who want to bar political donations by utilities. READ MORE
Governor's schools: Kenya Hunter reports that a bill from Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, targets diversity efforts at Virginia's Governor's Schools and would ban them from using race and other factors in admissions. READ MORE
BEYOND CRT
Gov. Glenn Youngkin told the General Assembly on Monday that Virginia's parents want their children to be taught "all of our history, the good and the bad," but they also "want their children to be told how to think, not what to think."
Youngkin said that is why Virginia's schools should not use "inherently divisive concepts like Critical Race Theory" and why "we should not be teaching our children to see everything through the lens of race."
As Virginia and the nation mark the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Youngkin's remarks are a good reason to take a fresh look at the first executive order he signed Saturday after he was sworn in as Virginia's 74th governor. Critical race theory - a college-level concept some Republicans use to label teaching about systemic racism - is the headline that drew attention to the executive order, but its wording is much broader and open to interpretation.
The governor's order directs Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow to ferret out and eliminate policies and materials within the Department of Education "that promote inherently divisive concepts."
That's a big umbrella.
To be fair, Youngkin's order specifies that Virginia must prepare educators to teach students "the entirety of our history," good and bad, "from the horrors of American slavery and segregation, and our country’s treatment of Native Americans, to the triumph of America’s Greatest Generation against the Nazi Empire," and "the heroic efforts of Americans in the Civil Rights Movement."
Fair enough, but here's the thing. Much of Virginia's history was brutally divisive. Is the teaching of that harsh truth and its lasting consequences a "divisive concept?"
Youngkin's new superintendent of public instruction - charged with carrying out the order - comes from Wyoming, a state with half the population of Fairfax County, a state that is 92.5% white and 1.3% Black.
Is that a disqualifier for Virginia's new superintendent? Of course not. But a crash course on Virginia's racial history might be useful, because we already know that without context, we wind up with a whitewash.
As our former colleague Rex Springston reported in 2018, many Virginia baby boomers grew up on history textbooks peddling fiction about "happy slaves," along with Lost Cause ideology and glorification of Marse Robert.
Talk about divisive.
So as Virginia embarks on this new review of educational materials and curriculum, it needs to ask serious questions about how to teach the context of Virginia's racial history.
Can we teach the Jim Crow context about why all those statues went up on Monument Avenue between 1890 and 1929?
Can we teach about how Virginia's risible 1902 state constitution, with its poll taxes and literacy tests, left generations of ruin?
Can we teach about why there were no Black legislators in the General Assembly from 1890 to 1968?
Can we teach about Harry Byrd Sr.'s warped plan of mass destruction?
Can we teach about why Barbara Johns led the walkout at Moton?
Can we teach about why Mildred and Richard Loving could not get married in Virginia?
Can we teach about why Doug Wilder - who earned a Bronze Star in Korea - had to leave Virginia in order to attend law school?
Can we teach why Wilder's 1985 election as lieutenant governor was so startling that Dwayne Yancey called his campaign bio "When Hell Froze Over?"
***
In February 2021, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, gave a speech on the Senate floor, when she talked about the lasting, effect of Byrd's injustice, which she said had led to "inequity in our schools, inequity in our neighborhoods, inequity in every system that we have in Virginia."
McClellan said that because Virginia had gone so long without having such discussions, "we're still trying to grapple with it."
Does acknowledgement of lasting damage trip the indoctrination wire? This is the kind of questions Virginia's educators will now have to ponder.
Wilder, who in 1989 became the nation's first elected Black governor, is now an informal Youngkin adviser, along with three Republican governors. On Monday, his 91st birthday, Wilder released a blog post saying America - and Virginia - still have work to do.
"Many elected to office would not be there but for the votes of those King fought for — and died for — to have representation in all aspects of government to correct past injustices," Wilder wrote.
He added: "I guess advanced age has whetted my impatience, but as Hillel asks, 'if not now, when?' "
Governor Wilder, that's Old School.
IN OTHER NEWS
• RGGI: Patrick Wilson reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin backed off his plan to use executive power to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. READ MORE
• Layne's assist: Michael Martz reports that Virginia's old finance secretary will help advise the new one. READ MORE
• 7th District: Michael Martz reports that Gina Ciarcia is the latest GOP hopeful seeking the party's nomination in the new district. READ MORE
"We shouldn’t misconstrue record revenue for government as economic success for Virginians. The view from the people, whose labor generates those tax receipts, is quite different than the talk in Richmond."
- Gov. Glenn Youngkin