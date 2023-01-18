Richmond Politics 01/18/2023

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

January 18, 2023

Shift in the Senate

Aaron Rouse, a Virginia Beach City Council member, was sworn in to the Virginia Senate on Wednesday, giving Democrats a bolstered 22-18 edge in the chamber.

The change means that Rouse - a former NFL defensive back - bolsters the Democrats' defense against a number of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's initiatives, from abortion restrictions to school choice.

The big picture here is that with Republicans holding a 52-48 edge in the House of Delegates and Democrats holding a four-seat edge in the Senate, both parties will be stymied on a lot of hot-button issues. Each party will make its case for legislative control ahead of November, when all 140 House and Senate seats are up for election.

Meantime, the question is where the parties can find common ground in this session. That could come on issues such as fixes for behavioral health, which key members of both parties recognize is an area of concern.

On Wednesday senators also warmly welcomed back U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-2nd, who previously held Rouse's seat. Kiggans was elected to Congress Nov. 8, topping Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Senate committees: Lawmakers could learn their revised committee assignments on Thursday with a new senator in the ranks.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

The Morrisseys: Michael Martz and Mark Bowes report that a Roanoke juvenile court judge granted a request from state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, for a preliminary protective order against his estranged wife, Myrna, based on alleged physical abuse by her live-in boyfriend against the Morrisseys' young son. Myrna Morrissey says the allegations are false. The judge denied a request by Myrna Morrissey for a protective order against her estranged husband. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that Sen. Joe Morrissey's personal conduct "overshadows a legislative record that is not only productive and prescient but history-making." READ MORE

THE MENHADEN'S TAIL

Folks don't eat menhaden, but the little fish play a critical role in the food chain, as key sustenance for striped bass, bluefish, and other predators, such as ospreys and bald eagles.

The Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association is among groups that have urged curbs on what it terms Reedville-based Omega Protein's "industrial overfishing" of the Chesapeake Bay.

Dave Ress reports that on Wednesday the House Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee voted down a bill from Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, to impose a two-year ban on the company's menhaden fishing in the bay.

Ress recently noted that the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission found that menhaden numbers remained strong enough to increase the coastwide quota for menhaden by 20%, while leaving its cap on the Chesapeake Bay catch at 51,000 metric tons. The company’s harvest in the Bay accounts for about 29% of Virginia’s total quota for the catch.

Omega processes menhaden for fish oil and fish meal, used in a variety of items, from nutritional supplements to pet food.

On Wednesday a panel of the same committee rejected another wide-reaching wildlife bill. That measure, sponsored by Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, would have allowed year-round deer hunting on private property.

“I’m hearing from so many constituents about hitting deer" when driving, March said.

Ress reports that State Farm says Virginia is a high-risk state for deer collisions, with a 1 in 72 chance of insured drivers filing a claim.

And yes, deer wrecks can cost big bucks.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Eric Kolenich reports that Richard Bland Junior College in Prince George County wants to establish its own board of visitors, severing ties with the College of William & Mary. READ MORE

• Kolenich reports that COVID-19 cases are dropping in Virginia, suggesting the state might avoid a January surge. READ MORE

• Kolenich also reports that VCU Health will let some hospital patients be treated from home. READ MORE

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Who was the only presidential child to be born in the White House?

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“In the short term, people will remember the peccadillos. In the long term, they’re going to remember the legislation you left in the General Assembly.”

- Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, to politics columnist Jeff Schapiro

TRIVIA ANSWER