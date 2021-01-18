Richmond Politics 01/18

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

January 18, 2021

They came. They saw. They convoyed.

Eric Kolenich reports that hundreds of pickup trucks, Jeep Wranglers and minivans sporting flags and banners paraded through a fortified Richmond Monday in support of the Second Amendment. The Virginia Citizens Defense League organized the COVID-era caravan.

In addition to the lines of cars and trucks, perhaps 100 heavily armed Second Amendment supporters stood in the streets downtown, including a few members of the far-right fringe group Boogaloo Boys. Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, a GOP candidate for governor, supports gun rights, but he criticized the Boogaloo Boys on Twitter, saying they are not protesters, but provocateurs.

"They're not welcome at our Capitol and they need to go home before someone gets hurt."

Capitol Square was on lockdown and authorities were on alert ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday and following FBI warnings of potential threats in state capitals.