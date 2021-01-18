Richmond Politics 01/18

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
January 18, 2021
They came. They saw. They convoyed.
Eric Kolenich reports that hundreds of pickup trucks, Jeep Wranglers and minivans sporting flags and banners paraded through a fortified Richmond Monday in support of the Second Amendment. The Virginia Citizens Defense League organized the COVID-era caravan.
In addition to the lines of cars and trucks, perhaps 100 heavily armed Second Amendment supporters stood in the streets downtown, including a few members of the far-right fringe group Boogaloo Boys. Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, a GOP candidate for governor, supports gun rights, but he criticized the Boogaloo Boys on Twitter, saying they are not protesters, but provocateurs.
"They're not welcome at our Capitol and they need to go home before someone gets hurt."
Capitol Square was on lockdown and authorities were on alert ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday and following FBI warnings of potential threats in state capitals.
But Kolenich notes that Richmond was prepared for chaos that never materialized. As of Monday evening, Richmond police had made no arrests related to protests. READ MORE
Marijuana: They tried to make me go to (Senate) Rehab ... The marijuana legalization bill sponsored by Sen. Adam Ebbin-D-Alexandria, is in an 8 a.m. subcommittee Tuesday. An anti-legalization coalition plans a 10:30 Zoom news conference.
Inauguration Day: Joe Biden is sworn in Wednesday as the nation's 46th president.
GOP nominations: After abruptly adjourning this past Saturday, the GOP's bitterly divided State Central Committee meets again this coming Saturday. The SCC is considering whether to change its nomination process for statewide candidates from a convention to a primary.
Local Biden appointees: Michael Martz reports that Biden has picked Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Jewel H. Bronaugh to serve as deputy secretary of agriculture. READ MORE
Death penalty: Frank Green reports that a Senate panel backed legislation to abolish it. Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, backed the bill introduced by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. READ MORE
McAuliffe: Mel Leonor reports that the former governor says he would renew the push for a ban on assault-style weapons. READ MORE
COVID: Sabrina Moreno reports that a day after Virginia hit nearly 10,000 cases it recorded 7,245 more. READ MORE
• Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, is setting the fundraising pace in a crowded field for lieutenant governor. READ MORE
• Chris Suarez reports that some Virginia lawmakers are joining opposition to a proposed Wegmans distribution center near a historic Black community in Hanover County. READ MORE
• Amy Friedenberger of The Roanoke Times reports that Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, who represents Smith Mountain Lake residents, has legislation to keep wakesurfing 200 feet from the shoreline. READ MORE
• Friedenberger also reports that COVID is putting a spotlight on the issue of paid leave. READ MORE
• Michael Martz reports that a House panel backed a tax conformity bill over GOP objections. READ MORE
“Our group is not violent, period."
Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League