Richmond Politics 01/19/2022

"I think a lot of us are anxious about not having enough staff to cover the classrooms as we do want to provide a top-notch education," said Shannon Macaulay, a ninth- and-12th-grade English teacher at Meadowbrook High School.

"I don’t think anything feels like 2019, but I think things are better than virtual learning. You can [now] make personal connections with students. I would like to keep it that way as much as possible but I want to keep it that way safely." READ MORE

Adding to the uncertainty: School divisions are making plans without knowing the outcome of a suit that a group of Chesapeake parents filed against Youngkin Tuesday in the Virginia Supreme Court. It asserts that the governor's executive order violates a 2021 state law that requires schools to adhere to CDC guidance "to the maximum extent practicable."

WHAT'S NEXT?

Mask meeting: Chesterfield's school board meets Thursday at 1:30 to talk over its mask plans.