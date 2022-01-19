Richmond Politics 01/19/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
January 19, 2022
MASK CONFUSION
Holly Prestidge reports that as school boards in Chesterfield and Hanover counties set meetings to review their mask policies, schools are scrambling to deal with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order, which asserts that parents have the right to opt their children out of local school mask mandates.
Chesterfield's school board, which voted last summer to require masks, will meet Thursday afternoon to discuss its plans. The Chesterfield Education Association is calling for all employees and students to wear black to school on Monday, the day the governor's order is slated to take effect.
Hanover County's school board, which voted down a mask requirement last year, will meet Monday evening. READ MORE
Jess Nocera reports that Chesterfield's decision comes as the district has been reporting record levels of COVID-19 cases among students and staff. As of Wednesday, Chesterfield schools' COVID dashboard reported 1,160 cases for the past seven days, involving 991 students and 169 staff members.
"I think a lot of us are anxious about not having enough staff to cover the classrooms as we do want to provide a top-notch education," said Shannon Macaulay, a ninth- and-12th-grade English teacher at Meadowbrook High School.
"I don’t think anything feels like 2019, but I think things are better than virtual learning. You can [now] make personal connections with students. I would like to keep it that way as much as possible but I want to keep it that way safely." READ MORE
Adding to the uncertainty: School divisions are making plans without knowing the outcome of a suit that a group of Chesapeake parents filed against Youngkin Tuesday in the Virginia Supreme Court. It asserts that the governor's executive order violates a 2021 state law that requires schools to adhere to CDC guidance "to the maximum extent practicable."
WHAT'S NEXT?
Mask meeting: Chesterfield's school board meets Thursday at 1:30 to talk over its mask plans.
Biden's first year: Thursday marks one year of President Joe Biden's term. The Associated Press tracks his highlights and lowlights so far. READ MORE
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
• Diversity officer: Mel Leonor reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin has named Angela Sailor as the state's new diversity officer and ordered a new focus for the office's work. READ MORE
• Voting rights: In Washington Wednesday night, U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic push on voting rights protections, in a blow to President Joe Biden's agenda.
• Photo ID: In Richmond, Senate Democrats have rejected a key GOP elections initiative in committee, voting down a bill by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, to require photo ID. The Senate Privileges and Elections panel rolled a similar measure from Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, into Obenshain's bill, defeating both at once.
• Time capsules: Eric Kolenich reports that three more time capsules are believed to be under Richmond's Confederate pedestals. READ MORE
• Vaccinations: Kolenich reports that UVA and VSU are suspending vaccine mandates for employees, joining other colleges acting in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's order rescinding vaccination requirements for state workers. READ MORE
SCHAPIRO: DEMS FIGHT OFF FUNK OVER YOUNGKIN
Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that there is an upside to the fights Gov. Glenn Youngkin is picking with Democrats over COVID-19 mask mandates for schools, pulling out of a regional effort to cut greenhouse gases "and purging from the classroom race-laden lessons in history and culture that infuriate a noisy slice of white suburbia."
Schapiro writes that such battles keep Youngkin's voters "attuned, engaged and angry."
"In politics, it’s often more about the fight than finding common ground," Schapiro writes.
"No one knows better than Democrats who, in their funkin over Youngkin, aim to give as good as they get." READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
Evictions respite: Mark Robinson reports that with more than 1,100 families facing the prospect of eviction from public housing, the RRHA board says there will be no eviction filings until at least mid-February. READ MORE
Congressional bids: Michael Martz reports that Republican John Castorani is withdrawing in the 7th and longtime GOP Rep. Frank Wolf's grandson is running in the 10th. READ MORE
Hospital shift: Eric Kolenich reports that Henrico Doctors' Hospital will close its pediatric and pediatric intensive care units and refocus on women's health. READ MORE
Starbucks: John Reid Blackwell reports that employees at two Starbucks coffee shops in the Richmond area are seeking to unionize, joining a movement in multiple states. READ MORE
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“We’re dropping like flies, even with masks.”
- Davide D’Urbino, a chemistry teacher at Clover Hill High and a Chesterfield Education Association building representative