Richmond Politics 01/20/2023

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

January 20, 2023

Kaine's in for '24

The Washington political types can get over their heart palpitations. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., announced Friday that he will, indeed, seek a third term in 2024.

“I’m a servant. I love Virginia. I’m proud of what I’ve done. I’ve got a whole lot more to do,” Kaine told reporters following an economic development roundtable with young Richmond leaders, at Front Porch Cafe in the East End.

Kaine, 64, with his wife, former Virginia first lady and state education secretary Anne Holton, at his side, called it an eight-year decision that involves two years of campaigning and six more years to serve if he wins.

Kaine’s decision will come as a relief to U.S. Senate Democrats who have to defend about two dozen seats next year.

One reporter in the scrum asked Kaine about the prospect of Gov. Glenn Youngkin seeking the seat. Kaine, a former Virginia governor, said he doesn't presume to speak for Youngkin, but noted that such a move would be unprecedented.

Virginia is the only state where governors cannot serve consecutive terms. While Gov. Doug Wilder briefly sought the 1992 Democratic presidential nomination, since Virginia started electing governors in 1851, no chief executive has left early to accept another post. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

A.P. Hill: The remains of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill, buried beneath a Richmond statue for 130 years, will be reinterred Saturday in Culpeper, where he was born and spent his boyhood.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Abortion: Charlotte Rene Woods reports that a Senate Education and Health subcommittee recommended scuttling several bills to enact abortion bans. Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell sought to ban almost all abortions. Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, had the governor-backed bid to bar most abortions after 15 weeks. Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, proposed banning most abortions after 24 weeks. The sub's recommendations mean the full Senate Ed and Health Committee is likely to scrap the bills next week. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro writes that, with Anne Holton, Sen. Tim Kaine's Senate reelection bid is a package deal. READ MORE

Amazon: Matthew Barakat of The Associated Press reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Amazon announced a $35 billion data center plan. READ MORE

UVa: Sydney Shuler of The Daily Progress reports that the University of Virginia unveiled plans for a new $300 million biotech institute. READ MORE

Capitol Square: Michael Martz reports that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is making new plans for Old City Hall and downtown state offices. READ MORE

Trunk-aided legislation

In these fractious times, it's heartening to report a hint of bipartisanship, however slight.

Dave Ress reports that Del. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax, has introduced a bill that would prohibit the use of "pain-inflicting training tools" on an elephant.

The bill would bar the use of "a bullhook, ankus, baseball bat, axe handle, pitchfork, or similar instrument or a tool designed to inflict pain for the purpose of training or controlling the behavior of an elephant."

By the way, it's apparently illegal in Georgia to keep a donkey in a bathtub, which means they have recognized the Eeyore of their ways, to burro a phrase.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Dave Ress reports that a behavioral health court docket is giving new hope to people dealing with mental illness, like Nigel Crooks (above) who have had brushes with the law. READ MORE

• Michael Martz reports that lawmakers, remembering Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th and Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge, are pushing for insurance coverage of cancer screening. READ MORE

• Eric Kolenich reports that a Senate subcommittee voted against a bill to allow medically assisted death. READ MORE

• Ress reports that an allusion to Anne of Green Gables could not save a bill aimed at keeping kids from making false confessions to crime. READ MORE

Photo of the Day

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Name a president who also was an ordained minister.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“To run for president, that would be one thing, but people don’t leave (the governorship) early for other opportunities. You do your four years, pedal to the metal, and then keep on going.”

- Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, asked about the prospect of a 2024 challenge from Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican whose term ends in January 2026

TRIVIA ANSWER